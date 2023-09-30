Padres vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 30

Odds updated as of 3:34 PM

In MLB action on Saturday, the San Diego Padres play the Chicago White Sox.

Padres vs White Sox Game Info

San Diego Padres (80-80) vs. Chicago White Sox (61-99)

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: NBCS-CHI

Padres vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-148) | CHW: (+126)

SD: (-148) | CHW: (+126) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+108) | CHW: +1.5 (-130)

SD: -1.5 (+108) | CHW: +1.5 (-130) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Padres vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha (Padres) - 13-4, 3.39 ERA vs Mike Clevinger (White Sox) - 9-8, 3.40 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Michael Wacha (13-4) to the mound, while Clevinger (9-8) will answer the bell for the White Sox. Wacha and his team have a record of 16-7-0 against the spread when he starts. Wacha's team has a record of 12-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The White Sox have a 13-10-0 record against the spread in Clevinger's starts. The White Sox have been the moneyline underdog in 16 of Clevinger's starts this season, and they went 8-8 in those games.

Padres vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (61.9%)

Padres vs White Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Padres-White Sox, San Diego is the favorite at -148, and Chicago is +126 playing at home.

Padres vs White Sox Spread

The Padres are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the White Sox. The Padres are +108 to cover the spread, while the White Sox are -130.

Padres versus White Sox, on September 30, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -114 and the under -106.

Padres vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Padres have won in 66, or 56.9%, of the 116 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year San Diego has won 45 of 73 games when listed as at least -148 on the moneyline.

The Padres' games have gone over the total in 65 of their 157 opportunities.

The Padres are 78-79-0 against the spread in their 157 games that had a posted line this season.

The White Sox have gone 34-73 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 31.8% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer, Chicago has a 15-40 record (winning only 27.3% of its games).

The White Sox have played in 157 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 68 times (68-81-8).

The White Sox have a 78-79-0 record ATS this season (covering 49.7% of the time).

Padres Player Leaders

Juan Soto has 155 hits and an OBP of .409, both of which lead San Diego hitters this season. He has a .274 batting average and a slugging percentage of .519.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 36th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 12th in slugging.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has 33 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 52 walks. He's batting .261 and slugging .454 with an on-base percentage of .324.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 66th, his on-base percentage 78th, and his slugging percentage 58th.

Xander Bogaerts has an OPS of .792, fueled by an OBP of .351 and a team-best slugging percentage of .441 this season.

Bogaerts has recorded at least one base hit in six straight games. In his last 10 games he is batting .415 with three doubles, two triples, a home run, three walks and seven RBI.

Manny Machado is batting .258 with a .319 OBP and 91 RBI for San Diego this season.

Machado has hit safely in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .500 with two home runs, a walk and seven RBI.

White Sox Player Leaders

Andrew Vaughn has 30 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 36 walks while hitting .260. He's slugging .434 with an on-base percentage of .317.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 70th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage and 76th in slugging percentage.

Andrew Benintendi has a .326 on-base percentage while slugging .356. Both pace his team. He has a batting average of .262.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 64th, his on-base percentage ranks 71st, and he is 127th in slugging.

Eloy Jimenez is batting .272 with 23 doubles, 18 home runs and 30 walks.

Elvis Andrus is hitting .255 with 20 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 25 walks.

Padres vs White Sox Head to Head

9/29/2023: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 10/2/2022: 2-1 CHW (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-1 CHW (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 10/1/2022: 5-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/30/2022: 3-1 CHW (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

