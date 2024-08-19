Padres vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 19

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

On Monday in MLB, the San Diego Padres are playing the Minnesota Twins.

Padres vs Twins Game Info

San Diego Padres (70-55) vs. Minnesota Twins (70-54)

Date: Monday, August 19, 2024

Monday, August 19, 2024 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: Fox Sports 1

Padres vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-164) | MIN: (+138)

SD: (-164) | MIN: (+138) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+130) | MIN: +1.5 (-156)

SD: -1.5 (+130) | MIN: +1.5 (-156) Total: 7 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Padres vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael King (Padres) - 10-6, 3.19 ERA vs Zebby Matthews (Twins) - 1-0, 3.60 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Michael King (10-6) to the mound, while Zebby Matthews (1-0) will take the ball for the Twins. When King starts, his team is 13-10-0 against the spread this season. King's team has been victorious in 61.5% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 8-5. Matthews has started just one game with a set spread, which the Twins covered. The Twins have always been the moneyline underdog when Matthews starts this season.

Padres vs Twins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (58.9%)

Padres vs Twins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Padres-Twins, San Diego is the favorite at -164, and Minnesota is +138 playing on the road.

Padres vs Twins Spread

The Padres are hosting the Twins and are favored by 1.5 runs (+130 to cover) on the runline. Minnesota is -156 to cover.

Padres vs Twins Over/Under

A total of 7 runs has been set for the Padres-Twins contest on August 19, with the over available at -114 and the under at -106.

Padres vs Twins Betting Trends

The Padres have won in 42, or 56%, of the 75 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

San Diego has a record of 14-10 when favored by -164 or more this year.

Contests with the Padres have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 65 of 123 chances this season.

The Padres are 61-62-0 against the spread in their 123 games that had a posted line this season.

The Twins have been the underdog on the moneyline 35 total times this season. They've finished 15-20 in those games.

Minnesota is 1-4 (winning only 20% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +138 or longer.

The Twins have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 60 times this season for a 60-56-4 record against the over/under.

The Twins have a 58-62-0 record against the spread this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Jurickson Profar has 127 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .389. He has a .291 batting average and a slugging percentage of .471.

Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 16th, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 28th in slugging.

Jackson Merrill leads San Diego with 123 hits. He is batting .290 this season and has 42 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .483 with an on-base percentage of .322.

His batting average ranks 18th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 72nd, and his slugging percentage 21st.

Merrill heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with two triples and two RBI.

Luis Arraez leads San Diego in slugging percentage (.378) powered by 28 extra-base hits.

Manny Machado has been key for San Diego with 122 hits, an OBP of .322 plus a slugging percentage of .449.

Machado has safely hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Twins Player Leaders

Carlos Santana has totaled 96 hits, a team-high for the Twins. He's batting .241 and slugging .432 with an on-base percentage of .330.

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, his batting average places him 95th, his on-base percentage ranks 52nd, and he is 63rd in slugging.

Willi Castro has a .337 on-base percentage while slugging .408. Both are team-highs. He has a batting average of .258.

Including all qualified players, his batting average places him 57th, his on-base percentage is 39th, and he is 85th in slugging.

Jose Miranda is hitting .306 with 26 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 16 walks.

Ryan Jeffers is hitting .231 with 18 doubles, 19 home runs and 26 walks.

