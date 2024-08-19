Padres vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 19
On Monday in MLB, the San Diego Padres are playing the Minnesota Twins.
Padres vs Twins Game Info
- San Diego Padres (70-55) vs. Minnesota Twins (70-54)
- Date: Monday, August 19, 2024
- Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California
- Coverage: Fox Sports 1
Padres vs Twins Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: SD: (-164) | MIN: (+138)
- Spread: SD: -1.5 (+130) | MIN: +1.5 (-156)
- Total: 7 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)
Padres vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Michael King (Padres) - 10-6, 3.19 ERA vs Zebby Matthews (Twins) - 1-0, 3.60 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Michael King (10-6) to the mound, while Zebby Matthews (1-0) will take the ball for the Twins. When King starts, his team is 13-10-0 against the spread this season. King's team has been victorious in 61.5% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 8-5. Matthews has started just one game with a set spread, which the Twins covered. The Twins have always been the moneyline underdog when Matthews starts this season.
Padres vs Twins Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Padres win (58.9%)
Padres vs Twins Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Padres-Twins, San Diego is the favorite at -164, and Minnesota is +138 playing on the road.
Padres vs Twins Spread
- The Padres are hosting the Twins and are favored by 1.5 runs (+130 to cover) on the runline. Minnesota is -156 to cover.
Padres vs Twins Over/Under
- A total of 7 runs has been set for the Padres-Twins contest on August 19, with the over available at -114 and the under at -106.
Padres vs Twins Betting Trends
- The Padres have won in 42, or 56%, of the 75 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- San Diego has a record of 14-10 when favored by -164 or more this year.
- Contests with the Padres have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 65 of 123 chances this season.
- The Padres are 61-62-0 against the spread in their 123 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Twins have been the underdog on the moneyline 35 total times this season. They've finished 15-20 in those games.
- Minnesota is 1-4 (winning only 20% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +138 or longer.
- The Twins have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 60 times this season for a 60-56-4 record against the over/under.
- The Twins have a 58-62-0 record against the spread this season.
Padres Player Leaders
- Jurickson Profar has 127 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .389. He has a .291 batting average and a slugging percentage of .471.
- Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 16th, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 28th in slugging.
- Jackson Merrill leads San Diego with 123 hits. He is batting .290 this season and has 42 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .483 with an on-base percentage of .322.
- His batting average ranks 18th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 72nd, and his slugging percentage 21st.
- Merrill heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with two triples and two RBI.
- Luis Arraez leads San Diego in slugging percentage (.378) powered by 28 extra-base hits.
- Manny Machado has been key for San Diego with 122 hits, an OBP of .322 plus a slugging percentage of .449.
- Machado has safely hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBI.
Twins Player Leaders
- Carlos Santana has totaled 96 hits, a team-high for the Twins. He's batting .241 and slugging .432 with an on-base percentage of .330.
- Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, his batting average places him 95th, his on-base percentage ranks 52nd, and he is 63rd in slugging.
- Willi Castro has a .337 on-base percentage while slugging .408. Both are team-highs. He has a batting average of .258.
- Including all qualified players, his batting average places him 57th, his on-base percentage is 39th, and he is 85th in slugging.
- Jose Miranda is hitting .306 with 26 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 16 walks.
- Ryan Jeffers is hitting .231 with 18 doubles, 19 home runs and 26 walks.
