Padres vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 18

In MLB action on Monday, the San Diego Padres take on the Colorado Rockies.

Padres vs Rockies Game Info

San Diego Padres (72-78) vs. Colorado Rockies (56-93)

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: MLB Network

Padres vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-270) | COL: (+220)

SD: (-270) | COL: (+220) Spread: SD: -1.5 (-118) | COL: +1.5 (-102)

SD: -1.5 (-118) | COL: +1.5 (-102) Total: 8 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Padres vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha (Padres) - 11-4, 3.43 ERA vs Ty Blach (Rockies) - 3-1, 4.64 ERA

The Padres will give the nod to Michael Wacha (11-4) versus the Rockies and Blach (3-1). Wacha's team is 14-7-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Wacha's team has been victorious in 71.4% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 10-4. When Blach starts, the Rockies have gone 7-3-0 against the spread. The Rockies are 3-6 in Blach's nine starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Padres vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (64.2%)

Padres vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is the underdog, +220 on the moneyline, while San Diego is a -270 favorite at home.

Padres vs Rockies Spread

The Padres are hosting the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs (-118 to cover) on the runline. Colorado is -102 to cover.

Padres vs Rockies Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Padres-Rockies on September 18, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Padres vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Padres have come away with 59 wins in the 107 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year San Diego has won two of four games when listed as at least -270 on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents have hit the over in 63 of their 147 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Padres are 72-75-0 against the spread in their 147 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rockies have won 38.2% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (50-81).

Colorado has played 19 times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +220 or longer, and lost each game.

The Rockies have played in 146 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 66 times (66-79-1).

The Rockies are 73-73-0 against the spread this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Juan Soto leads San Diego in OBP (.402) and total hits (140) this season. He's batting .266 batting average while slugging .505.

He ranks 58th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB.

Soto has recorded a base hit in six straight games. During his last 10 games he is hitting .351 with two doubles, four home runs, seven walks and 14 RBI.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is hitting .262 with 31 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 49 walks. He's slugging .466 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Among qualifiers, he is 72nd in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage.

Tatis enters this matchup looking to extend his six-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is hitting .244 with two doubles, three home runs, five walks and seven RBI.

Manny Machado has collected 129 base hits, an OBP of .315 and a slugging percentage of .456 this season.

Ha-Seong Kim has 17 home runs, 59 RBI and a batting average of .265 this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Ryan McMahon has put up an on-base percentage of .328 and has 128 hits, both team-best numbers for the Rockies. He's batting .245 and slugging .446.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 103rd, his on-base percentage ranks 70th, and he is 66th in slugging.

Ezequiel Tovar is slugging .418 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .257 with an on-base percentage of .291.

He is currently 81st in batting average, 130th in on-base percentage and 92nd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Elias Diaz is batting .272 with 23 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 30 walks.

Charlie Blackmon is batting .283 with 20 doubles, five triples, seven home runs and 36 walks.

Padres vs. Rockies Head to Head

8/2/2023: 11-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

11-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/1/2023: 8-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

8-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 6/11/2023: 5-4 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

5-4 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 6/10/2023: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/9/2023: 9-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

9-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 4/2/2023: 3-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

3-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 4/1/2023: 8-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

8-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 3/31/2023: 4-1 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

4-1 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 3/30/2023: 7-2 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

7-2 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 9/25/2022: 13-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

