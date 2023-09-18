Padres vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 18
Odds updated as of 7:29 PM
In MLB action on Monday, the San Diego Padres take on the Colorado Rockies.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Padres vs Rockies Game Info
- San Diego Padres (72-78) vs. Colorado Rockies (56-93)
- Date: Monday, September 18, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California
- Coverage: MLB Network
Padres vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: SD: (-270) | COL: (+220)
- Spread: SD: -1.5 (-118) | COL: +1.5 (-102)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)
Padres vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha (Padres) - 11-4, 3.43 ERA vs Ty Blach (Rockies) - 3-1, 4.64 ERA
The Padres will give the nod to Michael Wacha (11-4) versus the Rockies and Blach (3-1). Wacha's team is 14-7-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Wacha's team has been victorious in 71.4% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 10-4. When Blach starts, the Rockies have gone 7-3-0 against the spread. The Rockies are 3-6 in Blach's nine starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.
Padres vs Rockies Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Padres win (64.2%)
Padres vs Rockies Moneyline
- Colorado is the underdog, +220 on the moneyline, while San Diego is a -270 favorite at home.
Padres vs Rockies Spread
- The Padres are hosting the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs (-118 to cover) on the runline. Colorado is -102 to cover.
Padres vs Rockies Over/Under
- An over/under of 8 has been set for Padres-Rockies on September 18, with the over being -118 and the under -104.
Padres vs Rockies Betting Trends
- The Padres have come away with 59 wins in the 107 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- This year San Diego has won two of four games when listed as at least -270 on the moneyline.
- The Padres and their opponents have hit the over in 63 of their 147 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Padres are 72-75-0 against the spread in their 147 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Rockies have won 38.2% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (50-81).
- Colorado has played 19 times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +220 or longer, and lost each game.
- The Rockies have played in 146 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 66 times (66-79-1).
- The Rockies are 73-73-0 against the spread this season.
Padres Player Leaders
- Juan Soto leads San Diego in OBP (.402) and total hits (140) this season. He's batting .266 batting average while slugging .505.
- He ranks 58th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB.
- Soto has recorded a base hit in six straight games. During his last 10 games he is hitting .351 with two doubles, four home runs, seven walks and 14 RBI.
- Fernando Tatis Jr. is hitting .262 with 31 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 49 walks. He's slugging .466 with an on-base percentage of .326.
- Among qualifiers, he is 72nd in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage.
- Tatis enters this matchup looking to extend his six-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is hitting .244 with two doubles, three home runs, five walks and seven RBI.
- Manny Machado has collected 129 base hits, an OBP of .315 and a slugging percentage of .456 this season.
- Ha-Seong Kim has 17 home runs, 59 RBI and a batting average of .265 this season.
Rockies Player Leaders
- Ryan McMahon has put up an on-base percentage of .328 and has 128 hits, both team-best numbers for the Rockies. He's batting .245 and slugging .446.
- Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 103rd, his on-base percentage ranks 70th, and he is 66th in slugging.
- Ezequiel Tovar is slugging .418 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .257 with an on-base percentage of .291.
- He is currently 81st in batting average, 130th in on-base percentage and 92nd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.
- Elias Diaz is batting .272 with 23 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 30 walks.
- Charlie Blackmon is batting .283 with 20 doubles, five triples, seven home runs and 36 walks.
Padres vs. Rockies Head to Head
- 8/2/2023: 11-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)
- 8/1/2023: 8-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)
- 6/11/2023: 5-4 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)
- 6/10/2023: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 6/9/2023: 9-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)
- 4/2/2023: 3-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)
- 4/1/2023: 8-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)
- 3/31/2023: 4-1 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)
- 3/30/2023: 7-2 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)
- 9/25/2022: 13-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
