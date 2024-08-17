Padres vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 17

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

The San Diego Padres are among the MLB squads in action on Saturday, versus the Colorado Rockies.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this matchup.

Padres vs Rockies Game Info

San Diego Padres (69-54) vs. Colorado Rockies (45-78)

Date: Saturday, August 17, 2024

Saturday, August 17, 2024 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: SDPA

Padres vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-210) | COL: (+176)

SD: (-210) | COL: (+176) Spread: SD: -1.5 (-144) | COL: +1.5 (+120)

SD: -1.5 (-144) | COL: +1.5 (+120) Total: 11.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Padres vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease (Padres) - 11-9, 3.41 ERA vs Kyle Freeland (Rockies) - 3-4, 5.75 ERA

The Padres will call on Dylan Cease (11-9) against the Rockies and Kyle Freeland (3-4). Cease and his team have a record of 14-11-0 against the spread when he starts. When Cease starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 13-9. When Freeland starts, the Rockies are 9-4-0 against the spread. The Rockies are 8-5 in Freeland's 13 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Padres vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (74.3%)

Padres vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is the underdog, +176 on the moneyline, while San Diego is a -210 favorite despite being on the road.

Padres vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are +1.5 on the spread (+120 to cover), and San Diego is -144 to cover the runline.

Padres vs Rockies Over/Under

The Padres-Rockies contest on August 17 has been given an over/under of 11.5 runs. The over is set at -100 and the under at -122.

Bet on San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Padres vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Padres have come away with 41 wins in the 73 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season San Diego has come away with a win five times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -210 on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents have gone over in 64 of their 121 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Padres are 60-61-0 against the spread in their 121 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rockies have been the moneyline underdog 120 total times this season. They've gone 44-76 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +176 or longer, Colorado has a record of 7-24 (22.6%).

The Rockies have had an over/under set by bookmakers 121 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 63 of those games (63-57-1).

The Rockies have a 60-61-0 record ATS this season (covering 49.6% of the time).

Padres Player Leaders

Jurickson Profar leads San Diego in OBP (.393) this season, fueled by 126 hits. He has a .294 batting average and a slugging percentage of .479.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 14th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 26th in slugging.

Profar will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .167 with a double and an RBI.

Luis Arraez has an OPS of .721, fueled by an OBP of .340 and a team-best slugging percentage of .382 this season. He's batting .308.

He ranks fifth in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 111th in slugging in MLB.

Arraez heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .450 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Jackson Merrill has 122 hits and is batting .290 this season.

Merrill enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with two triples and two RBI.

Manny Machado has 18 home runs, 70 RBI and a batting average of .265 this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Brenton Doyle has accumulated 115 hits, a team-high for the Rockies. He's batting .266 and slugging .465 with an on-base percentage of .324.

Including all qualifying players, he is 44th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 68th and he is 34th in slugging.

Doyle heads into this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .268 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and six RBI.

Ezequiel Tovar is slugging .459 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .272 with an on-base percentage of .296.

His batting average is 33rd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 116th, and he is 40th in slugging.

Ryan McMahon has a team-high .338 on-base percentage.

Charlie Blackmon is hitting .256 with 19 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 31 walks.

Padres vs Rockies Head to Head

8/16/2024: 7-3 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

7-3 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 8/4/2024: 10-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

10-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 8/3/2024: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 8/2/2024: 5-2 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-2 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/15/2024: 8-0 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

8-0 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 5/14/2024: 6-3 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

6-3 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 5/13/2024: 5-4 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

5-4 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 4/25/2024: 10-9 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

10-9 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/24/2024: 5-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/23/2024: 7-4 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if you win your first bet of at least $5! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.