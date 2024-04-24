Padres vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 24

Odds updated as of 7:25 PM

The MLB slate on Wednesday includes the San Diego Padres facing the Colorado Rockies.

Padres vs Rockies Game Info

San Diego Padres (13-13) vs. Colorado Rockies (6-18)

Date: Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Wednesday, April 24, 2024 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: SDPA

Padres vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-156) | COL: (+132)

SD: (-156) | COL: (+132) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+102) | COL: +1.5 (-122)

SD: -1.5 (+102) | COL: +1.5 (-122) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Padres vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Matt Waldron (Padres) - 0-2, 4.74 ERA vs Ty Blach (Rockies) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Padres will give the ball to Matt Waldron (0-2, 4.74 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Ty Blach. Waldron's team is 1-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Waldron's team is 0-2 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Last season when Blach pitched his team finished 9-4-0 against the spread. Blach and his team went 3-9 in games he appeared in when they were the underdog on the moneyline a season ago.

Padres vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (70.9%)

Padres vs Rockies Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Padres vs. Rockies reveal San Diego as the favorite (-156) and Colorado as the underdog (+132) despite being the home team.

Padres vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are hosting the Padres, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rockies are +102 to cover the spread, and the Padres are -122.

Padres vs Rockies Over/Under

Padres versus Rockies on April 24 has an over/under of 10.5 runs, with the odds on the over -118 and the under set at -104.

Padres vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Padres have been victorious in seven, or 50%, of the 14 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

San Diego has not lost in three games this year when favored by -156 or better on the moneyline.

The Padres' games have gone over the total in 12 of their 25 opportunities.

The Padres have posted a record of 11-14-0 against the spread this season.

The Rockies have won six of the 24 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (25%).

Colorado has a 5-14 record (winning just 26.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +132 or longer.

The Rockies have played in 24 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 12 times (12-12-0).

The Rockies have covered 45.8% of their games this season, going 11-13-0 ATS.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads San Diego with 27 hits, batting .270 this season with nine extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .357 and a slugging percentage of .490.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 68th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 50th, and he is 40th in slugging.

Tatis hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .200 with a triple, a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Ha-Seong Kim has three doubles, two triples, three home runs and 16 walks. He's batting .228 and slugging .402 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Among qualified hitters, he is 124th in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage and 93rd in slugging percentage.

Jake Cronenworth has collected 24 base hits, an OBP of .352 and a slugging percentage of .429 this season.

Jurickson Profar is batting .275 with a .385 OBP and 15 RBI for San Diego this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Ryan McMahon a has .390 on-base percentage to lead the Rockies. He's batting .311 while slugging .433.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 29th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage.

Ezequiel Tovar is slugging .473 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .312 with an on-base percentage of .356.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average places him 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 53rd, and he is 47th in slugging.

Brenton Doyle has 25 hits, a team-high for the Rockies.

Charlie Blackmon is batting .240 with four doubles, two triples, a home run and seven walks.

Padres vs Rockies Head to Head

4/23/2024: 7-4 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-4 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/22/2024: 3-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

3-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 6/11/2023: 5-4 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

5-4 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 6/10/2023: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/9/2023: 9-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

9-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 4/2/2023: 3-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

3-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 4/1/2023: 8-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

8-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 3/31/2023: 4-1 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

4-1 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 3/30/2023: 7-2 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

7-2 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 8/4/2022: 7-3 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

