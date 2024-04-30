Padres vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 30

Odds updated as of 11:25 AM

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the San Diego Padres and the Cincinnati Reds.

Padres vs Reds Game Info

San Diego Padres (14-18) vs. Cincinnati Reds (16-13)

Date: Tuesday, April 30, 2024

Tuesday, April 30, 2024 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: BSOH

Padres vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-158) | CIN: (+134)

SD: (-158) | CIN: (+134) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+130) | CIN: +1.5 (-160)

SD: -1.5 (+130) | CIN: +1.5 (-160) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Padres vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yu Darvish (Padres) - 0-1, 4.18 ERA vs Nick Martínez (Reds) - 0-1, 5.48 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Yu Darvish (0-1) to the mound, while Nick Martinez (0-1) will answer the bell for the Reds. Darvish and his team have a record of 1-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Darvish's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Reds have gone 1-2-0 ATS in Martínez's three starts with a set spread. The Reds were the underdog on the moneyline for one Martinez start this season -- they lost.

Padres vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (59.7%)

Padres vs Reds Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Reds-Padres, Cincinnati is the underdog at +134, and San Diego is -158 playing at home.

Padres vs Reds Spread

The Reds are +1.5 on the run line against the Padres. The Reds are -160 to cover, and the Padres are +130.

Padres vs Reds Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Padres-Reds game on April 30, with the over available at -120 and the under at -102.

Padres vs Reds Betting Trends

The Padres have been favorites in 19 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (42.1%) in those contests.

San Diego has not lost in three games when named as a moneyline favorite of -158 or better.

The Padres and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 15 of their 31 opportunities.

In 31 games with a line this season, the Padres have a mark of 12-19-0 against the spread.

The Reds have a 4-9 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 30.8% of those games).

Cincinnati has played as a moneyline underdog of +134 or longer in only two games this season, which it lost both.

The Reds have played in 28 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 15 times (15-12-1).

The Reds have gone 16-12-0 against the spread this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Jurickson Profar has 30 hits and an OBP of .397 to go with a slugging percentage of .480. All three of those stats are best among San Diego hitters this season. He has a .294 batting average, as well.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he is 31st in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.

Profar will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is batting .290 with a double, two home runs, six walks and six RBI.

Ha-Seong Kim is batting .214 with four doubles, two triples, four home runs and 19 walks, while slugging .393 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 140th in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage and 94th in slugging percentage.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has collected 29 base hits, an OBP of .317 and a slugging percentage of .431 this season.

Jake Cronenworth is batting .264 with a .341 OBP and 19 RBI for San Diego this season.

Cronenworth takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has racked up a team-best OBP (.390) and slugging percentage (.590), while pacing the Reds in hits (28, while batting .280).

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, he ranks 49th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging percentage.

Spencer Steer is batting .252 with seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and 17 walks. He's slugging .427 with an on-base percentage of .371.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 82nd in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 76th in slugging percentage.

Tyler Stephenson is batting .227 with four doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.

Jonathan India is hitting .227 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and 15 walks.

Padres vs Reds Head to Head

4/29/2024: 5-2 CIN (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-2 CIN (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/1/2023: 12-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

12-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/30/2023: 7-5 CIN (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-5 CIN (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/1/2023: 8-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

8-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/27/2022: 8-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

8-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 4/26/2022: 9-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

9-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/20/2022: 6-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

6-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 4/19/2022: 6-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

6-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 4/18/2022: 4-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 7/2/2023: 4-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

