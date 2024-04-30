Padres vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 30
Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the San Diego Padres and the Cincinnati Reds.
Padres vs Reds Game Info
- San Diego Padres (14-18) vs. Cincinnati Reds (16-13)
- Date: Tuesday, April 30, 2024
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California
- Coverage: BSOH
Padres vs Reds Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: SD: (-158) | CIN: (+134)
- Spread: SD: -1.5 (+130) | CIN: +1.5 (-160)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)
Padres vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Yu Darvish (Padres) - 0-1, 4.18 ERA vs Nick Martínez (Reds) - 0-1, 5.48 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Yu Darvish (0-1) to the mound, while Nick Martinez (0-1) will answer the bell for the Reds. Darvish and his team have a record of 1-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Darvish's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Reds have gone 1-2-0 ATS in Martínez's three starts with a set spread. The Reds were the underdog on the moneyline for one Martinez start this season -- they lost.
Padres vs Reds Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Padres win (59.7%)
Padres vs Reds Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Reds-Padres, Cincinnati is the underdog at +134, and San Diego is -158 playing at home.
Padres vs Reds Spread
- The Reds are +1.5 on the run line against the Padres. The Reds are -160 to cover, and the Padres are +130.
Padres vs Reds Over/Under
- A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Padres-Reds game on April 30, with the over available at -120 and the under at -102.
Padres vs Reds Betting Trends
- The Padres have been favorites in 19 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (42.1%) in those contests.
- San Diego has not lost in three games when named as a moneyline favorite of -158 or better.
- The Padres and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 15 of their 31 opportunities.
- In 31 games with a line this season, the Padres have a mark of 12-19-0 against the spread.
- The Reds have a 4-9 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 30.8% of those games).
- Cincinnati has played as a moneyline underdog of +134 or longer in only two games this season, which it lost both.
- The Reds have played in 28 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 15 times (15-12-1).
- The Reds have gone 16-12-0 against the spread this season.
Padres Player Leaders
- Jurickson Profar has 30 hits and an OBP of .397 to go with a slugging percentage of .480. All three of those stats are best among San Diego hitters this season. He has a .294 batting average, as well.
- Among qualified hitters in the majors, he is 31st in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.
- Profar will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is batting .290 with a double, two home runs, six walks and six RBI.
- Ha-Seong Kim is batting .214 with four doubles, two triples, four home runs and 19 walks, while slugging .393 with an on-base percentage of .326.
- Among all qualifying players, he ranks 140th in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage and 94th in slugging percentage.
- Fernando Tatis Jr. has collected 29 base hits, an OBP of .317 and a slugging percentage of .431 this season.
- Jake Cronenworth is batting .264 with a .341 OBP and 19 RBI for San Diego this season.
- Cronenworth takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI.
Reds Player Leaders
- Elly De La Cruz has racked up a team-best OBP (.390) and slugging percentage (.590), while pacing the Reds in hits (28, while batting .280).
- Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, he ranks 49th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging percentage.
- Spencer Steer is batting .252 with seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and 17 walks. He's slugging .427 with an on-base percentage of .371.
- Including all qualified players, he ranks 82nd in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 76th in slugging percentage.
- Tyler Stephenson is batting .227 with four doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.
- Jonathan India is hitting .227 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and 15 walks.
Padres vs Reds Head to Head
- 4/29/2024: 5-2 CIN (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 7/1/2023: 12-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 6/30/2023: 7-5 CIN (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 5/1/2023: 8-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)
- 4/27/2022: 8-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)
- 4/26/2022: 9-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 4/20/2022: 6-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)
- 4/19/2022: 6-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)
- 4/18/2022: 4-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)
- 7/2/2023: 4-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
