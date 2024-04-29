Padres vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 29

Odds updated as of 7:25 PM

The San Diego Padres versus the Cincinnati Reds is on the MLB schedule for Monday.

Padres vs Reds Game Info

San Diego Padres (14-17) vs. Cincinnati Reds (15-13)

Date: Monday, April 29, 2024

Monday, April 29, 2024 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: BSOH

Padres vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-112) | CIN: (-104)

SD: (-112) | CIN: (-104) Spread: SD: +1.5 (-188) | CIN: -1.5 (+155)

SD: +1.5 (-188) | CIN: -1.5 (+155) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Padres vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Matt Waldron (Padres) - 1-2, 3.96 ERA vs Nick Lodolo (Reds) - 2-0, 2.12 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Matt Waldron (1-2) to the mound, while Nick Lodolo (2-0) will take the ball for the Reds. Waldron's team is 2-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Waldron's team has been victorious in 33.3% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 1-2. The Reds covered each of Lodolo's three starts that had a set spread. The Reds have not been the underdog on the moneyline when Lodolo starts this season.

Padres vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (55.9%)

Padres vs Reds Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Padres-Reds, San Diego is the favorite at -112, and Cincinnati is -104 playing on the road.

Padres vs Reds Spread

The Reds are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Padres. The Reds are +155 to cover, while the Padres are -188 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Padres vs Reds Over/Under

The over/under for the Padres versus Reds contest on April 29 has been set at 7.5, with -122 odds on the over and -100 odds on the under.

Padres vs Reds Betting Trends

The Padres have been favorites in 18 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (44.4%) in those contests.

This year San Diego has won eight of 17 games when listed as at least -112 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Padres have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 15 of 30 chances this season.

The Padres have posted a record of 12-18-0 against the spread this season.

The Reds have gone 3-9 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 25% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, Cincinnati has a 3-8 record (winning just 27.3% of its games).

In the 27 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Reds, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 15 times (15-11-1).

The Reds have a 15-12-0 record ATS this season (covering 55.6% of the time).

Padres Player Leaders

Ha-Seong Kim is hitting .220 with four doubles, two triples, four home runs and 18 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .328 while slugging .404.

He is 130th in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage, and 93rd in slugging among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads San Diego in slugging percentage (.445) thanks to 11 extra-base hits. He's batting .244 with an on-base percentage of .326.

His batting average is 93rd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 84th, and his slugging percentage 66th.

Jurickson Profar leads San Diego with 29 hits and an OBP of .402, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .459.

Profar heads into this game with five games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .389 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Jake Cronenworth has been key for San Diego with 28 hits, an OBP of .344 plus a slugging percentage of .453.

Cronenworth brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .368 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBI.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has accumulated a team-high OBP (.395) and slugging percentage (.573), and paces the Reds in hits (27, while batting .281).

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he is 52nd in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging percentage.

Spencer Steer is hitting .253 with six doubles, a triple, three home runs and 17 walks. He's slugging .424 with an on-base percentage of .375.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average puts him 85th, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is 82nd in slugging.

Tyler Stephenson has four doubles, three home runs and 10 walks while hitting .227.

Jonathan India is hitting .235 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and 14 walks.

