Padres vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 27

Odds updated as of 7:25 PM

The San Diego Padres will take on the Philadelphia Phillies in MLB action on Saturday.

Padres vs Phillies Game Info

San Diego Padres (14-15) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (17-10)

Date: Saturday, April 27, 2024

Saturday, April 27, 2024 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: SDPA

Padres vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-116) | PHI: (-102)

SD: (-116) | PHI: (-102) Spread: SD: +1.5 (-210) | PHI: -1.5 (+172)

SD: +1.5 (-210) | PHI: -1.5 (+172) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Padres vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease (Padres) - 3-1, 1.82 ERA vs Ranger Suárez (Phillies) - 4-0, 1.36 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Dylan Cease (3-1) to the mound, while Ranger Suarez (4-0) will answer the bell for the Phillies. Cease and his team have a record of 3-2-0 against the spread when he starts. Cease's team has a record of 3-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Phillies covered all of the five games Suarez has started that had a spread set by bookmakers. The Phillies were the underdog on the moneyline for one Suarez start this season -- they won.

Padres vs Phillies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (53.2%)

Padres vs Phillies Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Padres vs. Phillies reveal San Diego as the favorite (-116) and Philadelphia as the underdog (-102) on the road.

Padres vs Phillies Spread

The Phillies are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Padres. The Phillies are +172 to cover, while the Padres are -210 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Padres vs Phillies Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Padres-Phillies contest on April 27, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Padres vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Padres have been chosen as favorites in 16 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (50%) in those games.

This year San Diego has won eight of 15 games when listed as at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Padres' games have gone over the total in 14 of their 28 opportunities.

The Padres have posted a record of 12-16-0 against the spread this season.

The Phillies are 2-3 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 40% of those games).

Philadelphia is 1-3 (winning only 25% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Phillies have played in 26 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 11 times (11-14-1).

The Phillies have collected a 13-13-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Padres Player Leaders

Ha-Seong Kim is batting .233 with four doubles, two triples, four home runs and 17 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .339 and a slugging percentage of .427.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 109th, his on-base percentage ranks 66th, and he is 77th in slugging.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has 28 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .459, both of which rank first among San Diego hitters this season. He's batting .252 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 90th in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging percentage.

Jurickson Profar leads San Diego in OBP (.394) this season, fueled by 26 hits.

Profar enters this matchup with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .278 with a home run, three walks and five RBI.

Jake Cronenworth has been key for San Diego with 26 hits, an OBP of .339 plus a slugging percentage of .412.

Cronenworth has safely hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double, two walks and three RBI.

Phillies Player Leaders

Alec Bohm has a team-high .431 on-base percentage. He's batting .347 and slugging .568.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is fourth in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage.

Bohm enters this game on a 10-game hitting streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .513 with eight doubles, two home runs, four walks and 12 RBI.

Trea Turner's .459 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .324 with an on-base percentage of .380.

He is currently 14th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Bryce Harper has four doubles, six home runs and 12 walks while batting .253.

Kyle Schwarber has seven home runs and 19 walks while batting .198.

Padres vs Phillies Head to Head

4/26/2024: 9-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

9-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/6/2023: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/5/2023: 8-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/4/2023: 9-7 PHI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-7 PHI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/15/2023: 9-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

9-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/15/2023: 6-4 PHI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-4 PHI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/14/2023: 8-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 10/23/2022: 4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 10/22/2022: 10-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

10-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 10/21/2022: 4-2 PHI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

