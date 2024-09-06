Padres vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 6

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

MLB action on Friday includes the San Diego Padres playing the San Francisco Giants.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this matchup.

Padres vs Giants Game Info

San Diego Padres (80-62) vs. San Francisco Giants (69-72)

Date: Friday, September 6, 2024

Friday, September 6, 2024 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: Apple TV+

Padres vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-210) | SF: (+176)

SD: (-210) | SF: (+176) Spread: SD: -1.5 (-100) | SF: +1.5 (-120)

SD: -1.5 (-100) | SF: +1.5 (-120) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Padres vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael King (Padres) - 11-8, 3.05 ERA vs Mason Black (Giants) - 0-2, 7.45 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Michael King (11-8) to the mound, while Mason Black (0-2) will take the ball for the Giants. King and his team have a record of 14-12-0 against the spread when he starts. King's team has a record of 9-6 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Giants have a 2-2-0 record against the spread in Black's starts. The Giants were the underdog on the moneyline for two Black starts this season -- they split the games.

Padres vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (68.4%)

Padres vs Giants Moneyline

San Diego is the favorite, -210 on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a +176 underdog on the road.

Padres vs Giants Spread

The Giants are at +1.5 on the runline against the Padres. The Giants are -120 to cover the spread, and the Padres are -100.

Padres vs Giants Over/Under

The over/under for Padres-Giants on Sept. 6 is 8. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Bet on San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!

Padres vs Giants Betting Trends

The Padres have been favorites in 87 games this season and have come away with the win 49 times (56.3%) in those contests.

This year San Diego has won five of eight games when listed as at least -210 on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 75 of their 140 opportunities.

The Padres are 69-71-0 against the spread in their 140 games that had a posted line this season.

The Giants have won 42.4% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (25-34).

San Francisco has not won a game when entering as a moneyline underdog with odds of +176 or longer in three chances.

The Giants have played in 139 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 70 times (70-65-4).

The Giants have covered 47.5% of their games this season, going 66-73-0 ATS.

Padres Player Leaders

Jurickson Profar leads San Diego in OBP (.383) this season, fueled by 137 hits. He has a .278 batting average and a slugging percentage of .461.

He is 24th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging among qualified batters in the majors.

Jackson Merrill leads San Diego in total hits (143) this season while batting .292 with 51 extra-base hits. He's slugging .498 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Among all qualifying players, he is 14th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage.

Luis Arraez leads San Diego in slugging percentage (.384) powered by 31 extra-base hits.

Arraez has recorded a hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .400 with four walks and three RBI.

Manny Machado is batting .271 with a .323 OBP and 86 RBI for San Diego this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Matt Chapman has accumulated a team-best slugging percentage (.446) while pacing the Giants in hits (127). He's batting .247 and with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 77th, his on-base percentage ranks 48th, and he is 52nd in slugging.

Chapman hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .316 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Heliot Ramos has 19 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .274. He's slugging .485 with an on-base percentage of .330.

Michael Conforto is hitting .230 with 25 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 40 walks.

Mike Yastrzemski is hitting .242 with 13 doubles, nine triples, 13 home runs and 33 walks.

Padres vs Giants Head to Head

4/7/2024: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 4/6/2024: 4-0 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-0 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/5/2024: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 3/31/2024: 13-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

13-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 3/30/2024: 9-6 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-6 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 3/29/2024: 8-3 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

8-3 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 3/28/2024: 6-4 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-4 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/27/2023: 5-2 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-2 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/26/2023: 4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/25/2023: 2-1 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.