Padres vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 26

The San Diego Padres will face the San Francisco Giants in MLB action on Tuesday.

Padres vs Giants Game Info

San Diego Padres (77-80) vs. San Francisco Giants (78-79)

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: MLB Network

Padres vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-122) | SF: (+104)

SD: (-122) | SF: (+104) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+132) | SF: +1.5 (-160)

SD: -1.5 (+132) | SF: +1.5 (-160) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Padres vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo (Padres) - 7-7, 3.79 ERA vs Kyle Harrison (Giants) - 1-1, 4.85 ERA

The probable starters are Seth Lugo (7-7) for the Padres and Harrison (1-1) for the Giants. Lugo's team is 10-13-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Lugo's team has a record of 10-10 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Giants are 2-4-0 ATS in Harrison's six starts that had a set spread. The Giants were the underdog on the moneyline for three Harrison starts this season -- they lost each time.

Padres vs Giants Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (55.1%)

Padres vs Giants Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Padres-Giants, San Diego is the favorite at -122, and San Francisco is +104 playing at home.

Padres vs Giants Spread

The Giants are hosting the Padres, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Giants are +132 to cover the spread, and the Padres are -160.

Padres vs Giants Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Padres-Giants on September 26, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Padres vs Giants Betting Trends

The Padres have won in 64, or 56.1%, of the 114 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season San Diego has come away with a win 58 times in 98 chances when named as a favorite of at least -122 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Padres have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 65 of 154 chances this season.

In 154 games with a line this season, the Padres have a mark of 76-78-0 against the spread.

The Giants have compiled a 33-38 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 46.5% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer, San Francisco has a record of 20-32 (38.5%).

The Giants have played in 157 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 68 times (68-85-4).

The Giants have gone 69-88-0 against the spread this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Juan Soto leads San Diego with 151 hits and an OBP of .408 this season. He has a .273 batting average and a slugging percentage of .512.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 39th, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 14th in slugging.

Soto has recorded a base hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .421 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBI.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is hitting .266 with 33 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 52 walks, while slugging .463 with an on-base percentage of .330.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 57th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 50th in slugging percentage.

Tatis brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Manny Machado has 136 hits this season and has a slash line of .255/.318/.463.

Machado has logged a hit or more in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with two home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Xander Bogaerts leads San Diego with a slugging percentage of .442, fueled by 52 extra-base hits.

Bogaerts has hit safely in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .364 with two doubles, a triple, a walk and two RBI.

Giants Player Leaders

Wilmer Flores is batting .285 with 22 doubles, 22 home runs and 40 walks. He's slugging .509 with an on-base percentage of .356.

LaMonte Wade Jr's 109 hits and .377 OBP both pace his team. He has a batting average of .262 while slugging .428.

He ranks 70th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage and 81st in slugging percentage in the majors.

Thairo Estrada has a slugging percentage of .417, a team-high for the Giants.

J.D. Davis has 22 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 52 walks while hitting .246.

Padres vs Giants Head to Head

9/25/2023: 2-1 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

2-1 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/3/2023: 4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/2/2023: 6-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

6-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/1/2023: 7-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/31/2023: 7-2 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-2 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 10/5/2022: 8-1 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-1 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/22/2023: 10-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

10-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/21/2023: 4-2 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-2 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/20/2023: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/19/2023: 7-4 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

