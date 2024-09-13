Padres vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 13

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

The Friday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the San Diego Padres and the San Francisco Giants.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Padres vs Giants Game Info

San Diego Padres (82-65) vs. San Francisco Giants (72-75)

Date: Friday, September 13, 2024

Friday, September 13, 2024 Time: 10:15 p.m. ET

10:15 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: SDPA

Padres vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-116) | SF: (-102)

SD: (-116) | SF: (-102) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+146) | SF: +1.5 (-176)

SD: -1.5 (+146) | SF: +1.5 (-176) Total: 6.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Padres vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease (Padres) - 12-11, 3.71 ERA vs Logan Webb (Giants) - 12-9, 3.46 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Dylan Cease (12-11) to the mound, while Logan Webb (12-9) will answer the bell for the Giants. Cease's team is 16-14-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Cease's team has won 59.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (16-11). The Giants have gone 13-17-0 ATS in Webb's 30 starts with a set spread. The Giants have a 5-4 record in Webb's nine starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Padres vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (52.6%)

Padres vs Giants Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Padres-Giants, San Diego is the favorite at -116, and San Francisco is -102 playing at home.

Padres vs Giants Spread

The Padres are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Giants. The Padres are +146 to cover the spread, while the Giants are -176.

Padres vs Giants Over/Under

Padres versus Giants on Sept. 13 has an over/under of 6.5 runs, with the odds on the over -122 and the under set at -100.

Bet on San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!

Padres vs Giants Betting Trends

The Padres have been victorious in 50, or 55.6%, of the 90 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season San Diego has come away with a win 45 times in 82 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents have gone over in 79 of their 145 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Padres are 71-74-0 against the spread in their 145 games that had a posted line this season.

The Giants have put together a 27-37 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 42.2% of those games).

San Francisco is 20-34 (winning just 37% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Giants have had an over/under set by bookmakers 145 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 73 of those games (73-68-4).

The Giants have put together a 70-75-0 record against the spread this season (covering 48.3% of the time).

Padres Player Leaders

Jurickson Profar has 143 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .381. He has a .279 batting average and a slugging percentage of .458.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 42nd in slugging.

Profar will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is batting .229 with two doubles, a home run, 11 walks and two RBI.

Manny Machado is batting .274 with 26 doubles, 26 home runs and 42 walks, while slugging .468 with an on-base percentage of .326.

He ranks 30th in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging in MLB.

Luis Arraez leads San Diego in slugging percentage (.388) powered by 31 extra-base hits.

Arraez takes a 10-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .442 with four walks and four RBI.

Jackson Merrill leads San Diego with 144 hits, batting .286 this season with 52 extra-base hits.

Giants Player Leaders

Matt Chapman has a .333 on-base percentage and a .453 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Giants. He's batting .250.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 75th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage.

Heliot Ramos leads his team with 112 hits. He has a batting average of .267 while slugging .468 with an on-base percentage of .322.

He ranks 40th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Michael Conforto has 25 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 41 walks while hitting .229.

Mike Yastrzemski has 14 doubles, nine triples, 15 home runs and 34 walks while hitting .237.

Padres vs Giants Head to Head

9/8/2024: 7-6 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

7-6 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 9/7/2024: 6-3 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-3 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/6/2024: 5-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

5-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/7/2024: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 4/6/2024: 4-0 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-0 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/5/2024: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 3/31/2024: 13-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

13-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 3/30/2024: 9-6 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-6 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 3/29/2024: 8-3 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

8-3 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 3/28/2024: 6-4 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.