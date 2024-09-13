Padres vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 13
Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.
The Friday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the San Diego Padres and the San Francisco Giants.
Padres vs Giants Game Info
- San Diego Padres (82-65) vs. San Francisco Giants (72-75)
- Date: Friday, September 13, 2024
- Time: 10:15 p.m. ET
- Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California
- Coverage: SDPA
Padres vs Giants Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: SD: (-116) | SF: (-102)
- Spread: SD: -1.5 (+146) | SF: +1.5 (-176)
- Total: 6.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)
Padres vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease (Padres) - 12-11, 3.71 ERA vs Logan Webb (Giants) - 12-9, 3.46 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Dylan Cease (12-11) to the mound, while Logan Webb (12-9) will answer the bell for the Giants. Cease's team is 16-14-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Cease's team has won 59.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (16-11). The Giants have gone 13-17-0 ATS in Webb's 30 starts with a set spread. The Giants have a 5-4 record in Webb's nine starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.
Padres vs Giants Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Giants win (52.6%)
Padres vs Giants Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Padres-Giants, San Diego is the favorite at -116, and San Francisco is -102 playing at home.
Padres vs Giants Spread
- The Padres are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Giants. The Padres are +146 to cover the spread, while the Giants are -176.
Padres vs Giants Over/Under
- Padres versus Giants on Sept. 13 has an over/under of 6.5 runs, with the odds on the over -122 and the under set at -100.
Padres vs Giants Betting Trends
- The Padres have been victorious in 50, or 55.6%, of the 90 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This season San Diego has come away with a win 45 times in 82 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.
- The Padres and their opponents have gone over in 79 of their 145 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Padres are 71-74-0 against the spread in their 145 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Giants have put together a 27-37 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 42.2% of those games).
- San Francisco is 20-34 (winning just 37% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.
- The Giants have had an over/under set by bookmakers 145 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 73 of those games (73-68-4).
- The Giants have put together a 70-75-0 record against the spread this season (covering 48.3% of the time).
Padres Player Leaders
- Jurickson Profar has 143 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .381. He has a .279 batting average and a slugging percentage of .458.
- Among all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 42nd in slugging.
- Profar will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is batting .229 with two doubles, a home run, 11 walks and two RBI.
- Manny Machado is batting .274 with 26 doubles, 26 home runs and 42 walks, while slugging .468 with an on-base percentage of .326.
- He ranks 30th in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging in MLB.
- Luis Arraez leads San Diego in slugging percentage (.388) powered by 31 extra-base hits.
- Arraez takes a 10-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .442 with four walks and four RBI.
- Jackson Merrill leads San Diego with 144 hits, batting .286 this season with 52 extra-base hits.
Giants Player Leaders
- Matt Chapman has a .333 on-base percentage and a .453 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Giants. He's batting .250.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 75th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage.
- Heliot Ramos leads his team with 112 hits. He has a batting average of .267 while slugging .468 with an on-base percentage of .322.
- He ranks 40th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage in the majors.
- Michael Conforto has 25 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 41 walks while hitting .229.
- Mike Yastrzemski has 14 doubles, nine triples, 15 home runs and 34 walks while hitting .237.
Padres vs Giants Head to Head
- 9/8/2024: 7-6 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)
- 9/7/2024: 6-3 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 9/6/2024: 5-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)
- 4/7/2024: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
- 4/6/2024: 4-0 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 4/5/2024: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 3/31/2024: 13-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
- 3/30/2024: 9-6 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 3/29/2024: 8-3 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 3/28/2024: 6-4 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
