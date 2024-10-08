Padres vs Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NLDS Game 3 on Oct. 8

Odds updated as of 4:11 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Tuesday includes the San Diego Padres facing the Los Angeles Dodgers for Game 3 of the NLDS.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Padres vs Dodgers Game Info

San Diego Padres (93-69) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64)

Date: Tuesday, October 8, 2024

Tuesday, October 8, 2024 Time: 9:08 p.m. ET

9:08 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: Fox Sports 1

Padres vs Dodgers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-148) | LAD: (+126)

SD: (-148) | LAD: (+126) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+142) | LAD: +1.5 (-172)

SD: -1.5 (+142) | LAD: +1.5 (-172) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Padres vs Dodgers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael King (Padres) - 13-9, 2.95 ERA vs Walker Buehler (Dodgers) - 1-6, 5.38 ERA

The Padres will look to Michael King (13-9, 2.95 ERA) versus the Dodgers and Walker Buehler (1-6, 5.38 ERA). King's team is 18-13-0 against the spread in his starts this season. King's team has won 61.1% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (11-7). The Dodgers have gone 9-7-0 ATS in Buehler's 16 starts that had a set spread. The Dodgers were the underdog on the moneyline for one Buehler start this season -- they lost.

Padres vs Dodgers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (60%)

Padres vs Dodgers Moneyline

San Diego is the favorite, -148 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +126 underdog on the road.

Padres vs Dodgers Spread

The Dodgers are at +1.5 on the runline against the Padres. The Dodgers are -172 to cover the spread, and the Padres are +142.

Padres vs Dodgers Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Padres-Dodgers game on Oct. 8, with the over available at -122 and the under at -100.

Bet on San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on FanDuel today!

Padres vs Dodgers Betting Trends

The Padres have won in 59, or 59%, of the 100 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season San Diego has been victorious 32 times in 46 chances when named as a favorite of at least -148 on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 85 of their 164 opportunities.

The Padres have posted a record of 85-79-0 against the spread this season.

The Dodgers have won 27.8% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (5-13).

Los Angeles has played in three games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer without a win.

The Dodgers have played in 162 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 92 times (92-67-3).

The Dodgers have covered 50.6% of their games this season, going 82-80-0 ATS.

Padres Player Leaders

Jurickson Profar leads San Diego with an OBP of .380 this season while batting .280 with 76 walks and 94 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .459.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 25th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 37th in slugging.

Manny Machado is batting .275 with 30 doubles, 29 home runs and 45 walks, while slugging .472 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Among qualifying batters, he is 31st in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage.

Machado heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .136 with a double, a home run and four RBI.

Jackson Merrill has 162 hits and is batting .292 this season.

Luis Arraez has an OPS of .739, fueled by an OBP of .346 and a team-best slugging percentage of .392 this season.

Arraez takes a six-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .250 with four doubles, a triple and three RBI.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has a team-high OBP (.390) and slugging percentage (.646), and paces the Dodgers in hits (197, while batting .310).

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is fifth, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is second in slugging.

Freddie Freeman is batting .282 with 35 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 78 walks. He's slugging .476 with an on-base percentage of .378.

His batting average ranks 20th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is 24th in slugging.

Mookie Betts is hitting .289 with 24 doubles, five triples, 19 home runs and 61 walks.

Teoscar Hernandez has 32 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 53 walks while hitting .272.

Padres vs Dodgers Head to Head

10/6/2024: 10-2 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

10-2 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 10/5/2024: 7-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/26/2024: 7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/25/2024: 4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/24/2024: 4-2 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-2 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/31/2024: 8-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/30/2024: 6-5 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-5 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/12/2024: 4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/11/2024: 5-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/10/2024: 2-1 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!