Padres vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 24

Odds updated as of 3:29 PM

The San Diego Padres will take on the St. Louis Cardinals in MLB action on Sunday.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Padres vs Cardinals Game Info

San Diego Padres (76-79) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (68-87)

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: MLB Network

Padres vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-198) | STL: (+166)

SD: (-198) | STL: (+166) Spread: SD: -1.5 (-104) | STL: +1.5 (-115)

SD: -1.5 (-104) | STL: +1.5 (-115) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Padres vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha (Padres) - 12-4, 3.44 ERA vs Drew Rom (Cardinals) - 1-3, 6.92 ERA

The probable starters are Michael Wacha (12-4) for the Padres and Rom (1-3) for the Cardinals. Wacha and his team are 15-7-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Wacha starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 11-4. When Rom starts, the Cardinals are 2-4-0 against the spread. The Cardinals are 2-2 in Rom's four starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Padres vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (64.8%)

Padres vs Cardinals Moneyline

The Padres vs Cardinals moneyline has San Diego as a -198 favorite, while St. Louis is a +166 underdog on the road.

Padres vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are +1.5 on the spread (-115 to cover), and San Diego is -104 to cover the runline.

Padres vs Cardinals Over/Under

Padres versus Cardinals, on September 24, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Bet on San Diego Padres vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Padres vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Padres have won in 63, or 56.2%, of the 112 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season San Diego has been victorious 18 times in 29 chances when named as a favorite of at least -198 on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 64 of their 152 opportunities.

The Padres have an against the spread mark of 75-77-0 in 152 games with a line this season.

The Cardinals have put together a 33-42 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 44% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +166 or longer, St. Louis has a record of 3-4 (42.9%).

In the 153 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Cardinals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 73 times (73-75-5).

The Cardinals have collected a 71-82-0 record ATS this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Juan Soto leads San Diego in OBP (.407) and total hits (147) this season. He's batting .270 batting average while slugging .506.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 50th, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 19th in slugging.

Soto has recorded a base hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .412 with two doubles, five walks and three RBI.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is hitting .262 with 32 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 52 walks. He's slugging .461 with an on-base percentage of .328.

He is 71st in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging in the major leagues.

Tatis heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a double and three walks.

Manny Machado is batting .253 with a .463 slugging percentage and 88 RBI this year.

Machado enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, two home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Xander Bogaerts has an OPS of .785, fueled by an OBP of .349 and a team-best slugging percentage of .437 this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Paul Goldschmidt has racked up a team-best OBP (.365) and slugging percentage (.448). He's batting .270.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 50th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 65th in slugging percentage.

Lars Nootbaar is batting .262 with 24 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 68 walks. He's slugging .422 with an on-base percentage of .367.

Tommy Edman is hitting .242 with 24 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 32 walks.

Jordan Walker is hitting .271 with 16 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 36 walks.

Padres vs. Cardinals Head to Head

9/23/2023: 5-2 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

5-2 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 9/22/2023: 4-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

4-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/30/2023: 5-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/29/2023: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/28/2023: 4-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

4-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 6/1/2022: 5-2 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-2 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/22/2022: 5-4 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-4 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/21/2022: 1-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

1-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/20/2022: 5-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/31/2022: 3-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!