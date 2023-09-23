Padres vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 23

Odds updated as of 7:33 PM

The San Diego Padres will face the St. Louis Cardinals in MLB action on Saturday.

Padres vs Cardinals Game Info

San Diego Padres (76-78) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (67-87)

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: SDPA

Padres vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-225) | STL: (+188)

SD: (-225) | STL: (+188) Spread: SD: -1.5 (-118) | STL: +1.5 (-102)

SD: -1.5 (-118) | STL: +1.5 (-102) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Padres vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nick Martínez (Padres) - 5-4, 3.73 ERA vs Jake Woodford (Cardinals) - 2-2, 5.31 ERA

The Padres will give the ball to Nick Martinez (5-4, 3.73 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Cardinals will turn to Woodford (2-2, 5.31 ERA). Martinez and his team are 3-4-0 ATS this season when he starts. Martinez's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-2. The Cardinals have a 2-4-0 ATS record in Woodford's six starts that had a set spread. The Cardinals were named the moneyline underdog for four Woodford starts this season -- they lost every time.

Padres vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (61.1%)

Padres vs Cardinals Moneyline

St. Louis is a +188 underdog on the moneyline, while San Diego is a -225 favorite at home.

Padres vs Cardinals Spread

The Padres are hosting the Cardinals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Padres are -118 to cover the runline, with the Cardinals being -102.

Padres vs Cardinals Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Padres-Cardinals on September 23, with the over at -122 and the under at -100.

Padres vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Padres have won in 63, or 56.8%, of the 111 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

San Diego has a record of 8-2 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -225 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Padres have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 64 of 151 chances this season.

The Padres are 75-76-0 against the spread in their 151 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cardinals have a 32-42 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 43.2% of those games).

St. Louis has a record of 1-2 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +188 or longer (33.3%).

The Cardinals have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 73 times this season for a 73-74-5 record against the over/under.

The Cardinals have put together a 70-82-0 record ATS this season (covering 46.1% of the time).

Padres Player Leaders

Juan Soto leads San Diego in OBP (.407) and total hits (146) this season. He's batting .270 batting average while slugging .507.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 51st in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 18th in slugging.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is hitting .262 with 32 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 50 walks, while slugging .462 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 71st, his on-base percentage 74th, and his slugging percentage 53rd.

Manny Machado is batting .253 with a .465 slugging percentage and 87 RBI this year.

Xander Bogaerts leads San Diego in slugging percentage (.439) thanks to 50 extra-base hits.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Paul Goldschmidt has a team-high OBP (.363) and slugging percentage (.450). He's batting .271.

He is 45th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in the big leagues.

Goldschmidt takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Lars Nootbaar is hitting .264 with 24 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 67 walks. He's slugging .426 with an on-base percentage of .369.

Tommy Edman is batting .241 with 23 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 32 walks.

Jordan Walker is batting .272 with 16 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 36 walks.

Padres vs. Cardinals Head to Head

9/22/2023: 4-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

4-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/30/2023: 5-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/29/2023: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/28/2023: 4-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

4-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 6/1/2022: 5-2 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-2 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/22/2022: 5-4 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-4 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/21/2022: 1-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

1-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/20/2022: 5-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/31/2022: 3-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/30/2022: 6-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

