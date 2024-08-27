Padres vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 27

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

The San Diego Padres versus the St. Louis Cardinals is on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.

Padres vs Cardinals Game Info

San Diego Padres (75-58) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (65-66)

Date: Tuesday, August 27, 2024

Tuesday, August 27, 2024 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: BSMW

Padres vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-144) | STL: (+122)

SD: (-144) | STL: (+122) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+116) | STL: +1.5 (-140)

SD: -1.5 (+116) | STL: +1.5 (-140) Total: 8 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Padres vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease (Padres) - 12-10, 3.43 ERA vs Miles Mikolas (Cardinals) - 8-10, 5.19 ERA

The probable starters are Dylan Cease (12-10) for the Padres and Miles Mikolas (8-10) for the Cardinals. Cease and his team have a record of 15-12-0 against the spread when he starts. Cease's team has a record of 14-10 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Cardinals are 15-11-0 against the spread when Mikolas starts. The Cardinals are 10-7 in Mikolas' 17 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Padres vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (57.2%)

Padres vs Cardinals Moneyline

St. Louis is a +122 underdog on the moneyline, while San Diego is a -144 favorite on the road.

Padres vs Cardinals Spread

The Padres are at the Cardinals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Padres are +116 to cover the runline, with the Cardinals being -140.

Padres vs Cardinals Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Padres-Cardinals on August 27, with the over at -120 and the under at -102.

Padres vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Padres have been chosen as favorites in 81 games this year and have walked away with the win 45 times (55.6%) in those games.

San Diego has a record of 25-19 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -144 or more on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents have hit the over in 71 of their 131 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 131 games with a line this season, the Padres have a mark of 66-65-0 against the spread.

The Cardinals have put together a 30-33 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 47.6% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +122 or longer, St. Louis has a 5-12 record (winning only 29.4% of its games).

The Cardinals have played in 126 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 59 times (59-65-2).

The Cardinals have collected a 60-66-0 record ATS this season (covering 47.6% of the time).

Padres Player Leaders

Jurickson Profar leads San Diego with an OBP of .388 this season while batting .290 with 60 walks and 77 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .476.

Among the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 25th in slugging.

Jackson Merrill leads San Diego with 132 hits. He is batting .290 this season and has 46 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .488 with an on-base percentage of .321.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 17th, his on-base percentage 75th, and his slugging percentage 20th.

Merrill takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .263 with a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Manny Machado is batting .272 with a .456 slugging percentage and 77 RBI this year.

Machado has recorded at least one base hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .368 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBI.

Luis Arraez has an OPS of .711, fueled by an OBP of .335 and a team-best slugging percentage of .376 this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson has racked up 124 hits, a team-best for the Cardinals. He's batting .277 and slugging .456 with an on-base percentage of .312.

He ranks 27th in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in the majors.

Brendan Donovan leads his team with a .331 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .266 while slugging .393.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 44th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and 101st in slugging percentage.

Nolan Arenado has 19 doubles, 14 home runs and 35 walks while hitting .270.

Masyn Winn is slugging .420 to lead his team.

Padres vs Cardinals Head to Head

8/26/2024: 7-4 SD (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-4 SD (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/3/2024: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 4/2/2024: 5-2 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-2 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/1/2024: 6-2 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-2 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/24/2023: 12-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

12-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 9/23/2023: 5-2 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

5-2 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 9/22/2023: 4-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

4-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/30/2023: 5-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/29/2023: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/28/2023: 4-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

