Padres vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 16

Odds updated as of 7:25 PM

MLB action on Tuesday includes the San Diego Padres taking on the Milwaukee Brewers.

Padres vs Brewers Game Info

San Diego Padres (10-9) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (10-5)

Date: Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Tuesday, April 16, 2024 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: BSWI

Padres vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-118) | MIL: (-100)

SD: (-118) | MIL: (-100) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+138) | MIL: +1.5 (-166)

SD: -1.5 (+138) | MIL: +1.5 (-166) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Padres vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease (Padres) - 1-1, 2.16 ERA vs Wade Miley (Brewers) - 0-0, 2.25 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Dylan Cease (1-1) to the mound, while Wade Miley will get the nod for the Brewers. Cease's team is 1-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Cease's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Miley has started only one game with a set spread, which the Brewers covered. The Brewers were the moneyline underdog for one Miley start this season -- they won.

Padres vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (57.5%)

Padres vs Brewers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Padres-Brewers, San Diego is the favorite at -118, and Milwaukee is -100 playing at home.

Padres vs Brewers Spread

The Padres are at the Brewers and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Padres are +138 to cover the runline, with the Brewers being -166.

Padres vs Brewers Over/Under

The Padres-Brewers contest on April 16 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -108 and the under at -112.

Padres vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Padres have been chosen as favorites in nine games this year and have walked away with the win four times (44.4%) in those games.

San Diego has a record of 4-5 when favored by -118 or more this year.

The Padres and their opponents have hit the over in nine of their 18 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 18 games with a line this season, the Padres have a mark of 8-10-0 against the spread.

The Brewers have won six of the nine games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (66.7%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer, Milwaukee has gone 5-1 (83.3%).

The Brewers have played in 15 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 11 times (11-4-0).

The Brewers have covered 60% of their games this season, going 9-6-0 ATS.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. has two doubles, five home runs and eight walks while hitting .274. He has an on-base percentage of .354 and a slugging percentage of .507.

Among qualified hitters, he is 68th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 56th, and he is 44th in slugging.

Jake Cronenworth is batting .254 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven walks, while slugging .465 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 92nd in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging percentage.

Ha-Seong Kim has collected 15 base hits, an OBP of .333 and a slugging percentage of .412 this season.

Manny Machado is batting .250 with a .321 OBP and 11 RBI for San Diego this season.

Machado has hit safely in six games in a row. In his last 10 games he is batting .293 with a double, two home runs, three walks and four RBI.

Brewers Player Leaders

William Contreras has accumulated an on-base percentage of .479, a slugging percentage of .661, and has 23 hits, all club-bests for the Brewers (while batting .390).

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he is second in batting average, second in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging percentage.

Contreras heads into this matchup on an 11-game hitting streak. During his last 10 games he is hitting .450 with two doubles, four home runs, seven walks and 13 RBI.

Willy Adames has four doubles, three home runs and seven walks while batting .317. He's slugging .533 with an on-base percentage of .388.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage.

Christian Yelich is batting .333 with a double, five home runs and six walks.

Brice Turang is hitting .333 with four doubles, a home run and three walks.

Padres vs Brewers Head to Head

4/15/2024: 7-3 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-3 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/27/2023: 10-6 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

10-6 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/26/2023: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/25/2023: 7-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/16/2023: 1-0 MIL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

1-0 MIL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 4/15/2023: 10-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

10-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/14/2023: 11-2 MIL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

11-2 MIL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/13/2023: 4-3 MIL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-3 MIL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/2/2022: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/25/2022: 2-1 MIL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

