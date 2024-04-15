Padres vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 15

Odds updated as of 7:25 PM

Monday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and the San Diego Padres.

Brewers vs Padres Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (10-4) vs. San Diego Padres (9-9)

Date: Monday, April 15, 2024

Monday, April 15, 2024 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: BSWI

Brewers vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-112) | SD: (-104)

MIL: (-112) | SD: (-104) Spread: MIL: +1.5 (-178) | SD: -1.5 (+146)

MIL: +1.5 (-178) | SD: -1.5 (+146) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Brewers vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joe Ross (Brewers) - 1-0, 1.80 ERA vs Joe Musgrove (Padres) - 1-2, 6.87 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Joe Ross (1-0) to the mound, while Joe Musgrove (1-2) will get the nod for the Padres. Ross has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. This will be Ross' first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. When Musgrove starts, the Padres are 1-3-0 against the spread. The Padres were the moneyline underdog for one Musgrove start this season -- they won.

Brewers vs Padres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (58.7%)

Brewers vs Padres Moneyline

Milwaukee is a -112 favorite on the moneyline, while San Diego is a -104 underdog on the road.

Brewers vs Padres Spread

The Padres are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Brewers. The Padres are +146 to cover, while the Brewers are -178 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Brewers vs Padres Over/Under

Brewers versus Padres on April 15 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -106 and the under set at -114.

Brewers vs Padres Betting Trends

The Brewers have been victorious in four of the five contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Milwaukee has come away with a win four times in five chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have gone over in 10 of their 14 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Brewers have an against the spread mark of 9-5-0 in 14 games with a line this season.

The Padres are 4-4 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, San Diego has a 3-4 record (winning 42.9% of its games).

The Padres have played in 17 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total eight times (8-8-1).

The Padres have gone 7-10-0 ATS this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

William Contreras has an OPS of 1.115, fueled by an OBP of .455 to go with a slugging percentage of .661. He has a .375 batting average, as well.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks fourth, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 11th in slugging.

Contreras hopes to build on a 10-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .415 with two doubles, four home runs, five walks and 13 RBI.

Christian Yelich leads Milwaukee with 13 hits. He is batting .333 this season and has six extra-base hits. He's also slugging .744 with an on-base percentage of .422.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 20th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage.

Yelich enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .313 with a double, two home runs, four walks and seven RBI.

Willy Adames is batting .310 with a .534 slugging percentage and nine RBI this year.

Adames enters this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .391 with three doubles, a home run and five RBI.

Brice Turang is batting .362 with a .392 OBP and seven RBI for Milwaukee this season.

Turang brings a seven-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .333 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and seven RBI.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. has a slugging percentage of .536 and has 20 hits, both team-best marks for the Padres. He's batting .290 and with an on-base percentage of .364.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he is 53rd in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging percentage.

Tatis takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with a double, a home run, three walks and four RBI.

Jake Cronenworth has four doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks while hitting .265. He's slugging .485 with an on-base percentage of .338.

He is currently 80th in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Jurickson Profar has totaled 18 hits with a .424 on-base percentage, leading the Padres in both statistics.

Manny Machado is batting .239 with three doubles, four home runs and eight walks.

