Padres vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 19

The San Diego Padres are among the MLB teams playing on Friday, versus the Toronto Blue Jays.

Padres vs Blue Jays Game Info

San Diego Padres (11-10) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (10-9)

Date: Friday, April 19, 2024

Friday, April 19, 2024 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: SDPA

Padres vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-110) | TOR: (-106)

SD: (-110) | TOR: (-106) Spread: SD: +1.5 (-188) | TOR: -1.5 (+155)

SD: +1.5 (-188) | TOR: -1.5 (+155) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Padres vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Matt Waldron (Padres) - 0-1, 3.14 ERA vs Yariel Rodriguez (Blue Jays) - 0-0, 2.45 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Matt Waldron (0-1) to the mound, while Yariel Rodriguez will get the nod for the Blue Jays. Waldron and his team have a record of 1-2-0 against the spread when he starts. Waldron's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Rodriguez has started just one game with a set spread, which the Blue Jays covered. The Blue Jays have always been the moneyline underdog when Rodriguez starts this season.

Padres vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (56.4%)

Padres vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Toronto is the underdog, -106 on the moneyline, while San Diego is a -110 favorite at home.

Padres vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Padres. The Blue Jays are +155 to cover, while the Padres are -188 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

The over/under for Padres-Blue Jays on April 19 is 8.5. The over is -104, and the under is -118.

Padres vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Padres have been victorious in five of the 10 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year San Diego has won five of 10 games when listed as at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents have gone over in 10 of their 20 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Padres are 9-11-0 against the spread in their 20 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Blue Jays have won 33.3% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (3-6).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer, Toronto has a 3-6 record (winning only 33.3% of its games).

The Blue Jays have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 19 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in nine of those games (9-9-1).

The Blue Jays are 10-9-0 ATS this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads San Diego in slugging percentage (.500) and total hits (23) this season. He's batting .288 with an on-base percentage of .374.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 49th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.

Ha-Seong Kim has three doubles, two triples, three home runs and 13 walks. He's batting .227 and slugging .440 with an on-base percentage of .337.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 120th in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage and 73rd in slugging percentage.

Kim takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .267 with a double, a home run, seven walks and four RBI.

Jake Cronenworth is batting .254 with a .465 slugging percentage and 14 RBI this year.

Jurickson Profar leads San Diego with an OBP of .405 this season while batting .299 with 11 walks and nine runs scored.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

George Springer has two doubles, two home runs and 13 walks while hitting .219. He's slugging .329 with an on-base percentage of .337.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 127th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 80th and he is 134th in slugging.

Justin Turner leads his team with 18 hits and a .424 on-base percentage, with a team-high .519 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .333.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 14th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is hitting .211 with two doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.

Daulton Varsho has two doubles, four home runs and six walks while hitting .218.

