Padres vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 16
Odds updated as of 5:12 p.m.
The Monday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the San Diego Padres and the Houston Astros.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Padres vs Astros Game Info
- San Diego Padres (85-65) vs. Houston Astros (81-68)
- Date: Monday, September 16, 2024
- Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California
- Coverage: SDPA
Padres vs Astros Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: SD: (-118) | HOU: (-100)
- Spread: SD: +1.5 (-205) | HOU: -1.5 (+168)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)
Padres vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Yu Darvish (Padres) - 5-3, 3.52 ERA vs Spencer Arrighetti (Astros) - 7-12, 4.72 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Yu Darvish (5-3) to the mound, while Spencer Arrighetti (7-12) will take the ball for the Astros. Darvish and his team are 6-6-0 ATS this season when he starts. Darvish's team has been victorious in 66.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 4-2. The Astros have an 11-15-0 ATS record in Arrighetti's 26 starts that had a set spread. The Astros have a 3-5 record in Arrighetti's eight starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Padres vs Astros Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Padres win (52.9%)
Padres vs Astros Moneyline
- Houston is the underdog, -100 on the moneyline, while San Diego is a -118 favorite at home.
Padres vs Astros Spread
- The Astros are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Padres. The Astros are +168 to cover, while the Padres are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Padres vs Astros Over/Under
- The Padres-Astros game on Sept. 16 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -120 and the under at -102.
Padres vs Astros Betting Trends
- The Padres have been chosen as favorites in 92 games this year and have walked away with the win 52 times (56.5%) in those games.
- This season San Diego has been victorious 44 times in 79 chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 on the moneyline.
- The Padres and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 80 of their 148 opportunities.
- The Padres are 73-75-0 against the spread in their 148 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Astros have been the underdog on the moneyline 37 total times this season. They've gone 18-19 in those games.
- Houston is 10-11 (winning 47.6% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -100 or longer.
- The Astros have played in 149 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 61 times (61-83-5).
- The Astros have a 75-74-0 record against the spread this season.
Padres Player Leaders
- Jurickson Profar leads San Diego with an OBP of .382 this season while batting .279 with 74 walks and 85 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .455.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 26th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.
- Manny Machado is hitting .275 with 28 doubles, 26 home runs and 42 walks, while slugging .468 with an on-base percentage of .326.
- His batting average is 30th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 65th, and his slugging percentage 33rd.
- Luis Arraez has an OPS of .749, fueled by an OBP of .356 and a team-best slugging percentage of .394 this season.
- Arraez brings a 13-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 games he is batting .457 with two doubles, three walks and two RBI.
- Jackson Merrill leads San Diego with 149 hits, batting .288 this season with 56 extra-base hits.
Astros Player Leaders
- Yordan Alvarez has racked up 162 hits with a .393 on-base percentage, leading the Astros in both categories. He's batting .308 and slugging .568.
- Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks fifth in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage.
- Jose Altuve's .445 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .301 with an on-base percentage of .356.
- His batting average is seventh among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 21st, and he is 51st in slugging.
- Alex Bregman is batting .256 with 28 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 41 walks.
- Yainer Diaz is hitting .301 with 26 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 23 walks.
