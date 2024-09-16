Padres vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 16

Odds updated as of 5:12 p.m.

The Monday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the San Diego Padres and the Houston Astros.

Padres vs Astros Game Info

San Diego Padres (85-65) vs. Houston Astros (81-68)

Date: Monday, September 16, 2024

Monday, September 16, 2024 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: SDPA

Padres vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-118) | HOU: (-100)

SD: (-118) | HOU: (-100) Spread: SD: +1.5 (-205) | HOU: -1.5 (+168)

SD: +1.5 (-205) | HOU: -1.5 (+168) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Padres vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yu Darvish (Padres) - 5-3, 3.52 ERA vs Spencer Arrighetti (Astros) - 7-12, 4.72 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Yu Darvish (5-3) to the mound, while Spencer Arrighetti (7-12) will take the ball for the Astros. Darvish and his team are 6-6-0 ATS this season when he starts. Darvish's team has been victorious in 66.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 4-2. The Astros have an 11-15-0 ATS record in Arrighetti's 26 starts that had a set spread. The Astros have a 3-5 record in Arrighetti's eight starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Padres vs Astros Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (52.9%)

Padres vs Astros Moneyline

Houston is the underdog, -100 on the moneyline, while San Diego is a -118 favorite at home.

Padres vs Astros Spread

The Astros are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Padres. The Astros are +168 to cover, while the Padres are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Padres vs Astros Over/Under

The Padres-Astros game on Sept. 16 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -120 and the under at -102.

Padres vs Astros Betting Trends

The Padres have been chosen as favorites in 92 games this year and have walked away with the win 52 times (56.5%) in those games.

This season San Diego has been victorious 44 times in 79 chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 80 of their 148 opportunities.

The Padres are 73-75-0 against the spread in their 148 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Astros have been the underdog on the moneyline 37 total times this season. They've gone 18-19 in those games.

Houston is 10-11 (winning 47.6% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -100 or longer.

The Astros have played in 149 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 61 times (61-83-5).

The Astros have a 75-74-0 record against the spread this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Jurickson Profar leads San Diego with an OBP of .382 this season while batting .279 with 74 walks and 85 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .455.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 26th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.

Manny Machado is hitting .275 with 28 doubles, 26 home runs and 42 walks, while slugging .468 with an on-base percentage of .326.

His batting average is 30th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 65th, and his slugging percentage 33rd.

Luis Arraez has an OPS of .749, fueled by an OBP of .356 and a team-best slugging percentage of .394 this season.

Arraez brings a 13-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 games he is batting .457 with two doubles, three walks and two RBI.

Jackson Merrill leads San Diego with 149 hits, batting .288 this season with 56 extra-base hits.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has racked up 162 hits with a .393 on-base percentage, leading the Astros in both categories. He's batting .308 and slugging .568.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks fifth in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage.

Jose Altuve's .445 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .301 with an on-base percentage of .356.

His batting average is seventh among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 21st, and he is 51st in slugging.

Alex Bregman is batting .256 with 28 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 41 walks.

Yainer Diaz is hitting .301 with 26 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 23 walks.

