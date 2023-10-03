Packers vs Raiders Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Betting Trends, Spread & Over/Under for NFL Week 5 Monday Night Football - October 9

The NFL slate on Monday includes the Las Vegas Raiders facing the Green Bay Packers.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NFL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Raiders vs Packers Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Raiders win (55%)

Raiders vs Packers Point Spread

The Raiders are 2-point favorites against the Packers. The Raiders are -110 to cover the spread, while the Packers are -110 to cover as a 2-point underdog.

Raiders vs Packers Over/Under

Raiders versus Packers on October 9 has an over/under of 45 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Raiders vs Packers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Raiders vs. Packers reveal Las Vegas as the favorite (-132) and Green Bay as the underdog (+112) on the road.

Raiders vs Packers Betting Trends

Las Vegas has one win against the spread this year.

The Raiders don't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 2-point favorite or greater this year.

One of the Raiders' four games this season has hit the over.

The Packers' record against the spread is 3-1-0.

As a 2-point underdog or greater, Green Bay has one win ATS (1-1) this year.

The Packers have seen three of their four games hit the over.

Raiders vs Packers Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LV: (-132) | GB: (+112)

LV: (-132) | GB: (+112) Spread: LV: -2 (-110) | GB: +2 (-110)

LV: -2 (-110) | GB: +2 (-110) Total: 45 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!