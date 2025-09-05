Packers vs Lions Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 1
On Sunday in the NFL, the Green Bay Packers are up against the Detroit Lions.
Packers vs Lions Prediction & Pick
All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Packers win (62.8%)
Packers vs Lions Point Spread
The Packers are 2.5-point favorites against the Lions. The Packers are -104 to cover the spread, while the Lions are -118 to cover as a 2.5-point underdog.
Packers vs Lions Over/Under
The over/under for the Packers versus Lions game on Sept. 7 has been set at 47.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.
Packers vs Lions Moneyline
Green Bay is a -130 favorite on the moneyline, while Detroit is a +110 underdog on the road.
Packers vs Lions Betting Trends
- The Packers had nine wins in 17 games against the spread last season.
- The Packers' ATS record as 2.5-point favorites or greater was 6-5 last season.
- Out of 17 Green Bay games last season, eight went over the total.
- The Lions covered the spread 12 times in 17 games last year.
- The Lions had 10 of their 17 games hit the over last season.
Packers vs Lions Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: GB: (-130) | DET: (+110)
- Spread: GB: -2.5 (-104) | DET: +2.5 (-118)
- Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
