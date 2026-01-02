Pacers vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 2

Pacers vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Friday, January 2, 2026

Friday, January 2, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: FDSIN and FDSSW

The Indiana Pacers (6-28) are underdogs (by 6 points) to stop a five-game home losing streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (24-9) on Friday, January 2, 2026 at 7 p.m. ET. The over/under is set at 238.5 for the matchup.

Pacers vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -6 238.5 -250 +205

Pacers vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Spurs win (60.4%)

Pacers vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Spurs are 16-14-3 against the spread this season.

The Pacers have played 34 games, with 17 wins against the spread.

This season, 16 of the Spurs' games have gone over the point total out of 34 chances.

Pacers games this year have hit the over 41.2% of the time (14 out of 34 games with a set point total).

San Antonio has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (8-6-2) than it has in road tilts (8-8-1).

The Spurs have gone over the over/under less consistently at home, hitting the over in seven of 16 home matchups (43.8%). On the road, they have hit the over in nine of 17 games (52.9%).

This season, Indiana is 10-8-0 at home against the spread (.556 winning percentage). On the road, it is 7-9-0 ATS (.438).

Pacers games have gone above the over/under 50% of the time at home (nine of 18), and 31.2% of the time away (five of 16).

Spurs Leaders

De'Aaron Fox averages 21.8 points, 3.6 boards and 6.0 assists.

Stephon Castle is averaging 17.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 7.0 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Keldon Johnson averages 13.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

Julian Champagnie is averaging 10.5 points, 1.3 assists and 5.6 boards.

Harrison Barnes is averaging 12.2 points, 3.3 boards and 2.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Pacers Leaders

Per game, Pascal Siakam provides the Pacers 23.5 points, 6.6 boards and 3.7 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Pacers are getting 17.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game from Andrew Nembhard.

Jay Huff averages 7.8 points, 3.9 boards and 1.3 assists. He is making 41.3% of his shots from the field and 29.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per game.

Per game, Bennedict Mathurin gives the Pacers 18.5 points, 5.5 boards and 2.1 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Per game, Jarace Walker provides the Pacers 9.0 points, 4.5 boards and 1.9 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.

