Pacers vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 24

Pacers vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Monday, November 24, 2025

Monday, November 24, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: FDSIN and FDSDET

The Detroit Pistons (14-2) visit the Indiana Pacers (2-14) after winning six home road in a row. The Pistons are heavy favorites by 10 points in the contest, which tips at 7 p.m. ET on Monday, November 24, 2025. The point total for the matchup is 234.5.

Pacers vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -10 234.5 -461 +350

Pacers vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pistons win (53%)

Pacers vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Pistons have gone 12-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Pacers are 7-9-0 against the spread this season.

Pistons games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under nine times this season.

Pacers games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 16 opportunities (37.5%).

Detroit has done a better job covering the spread in home games (7-2-0) than it has in road affairs (5-2-0).

The Pistons have exceeded the over/under in six of nine home games (66.7%), compared to three of seven road games (42.9%).

Indiana has been better against the spread at home (4-3-0) than away (3-6-0) this season.

Looking at the over/under, Pacers games have finished over four of seven times at home (57.1%), and two of nine away (22.2%).

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham averages 27.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 9.9 assists.

Jalen Duren's numbers on the season are 20.5 points, 11.5 boards and 2.1 assists per contest, shooting 67.5% from the floor (fifth in NBA).

Ausar Thompson averages 12.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

Duncan Robinson averages 12.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2 assists, shooting 46.3% from the floor and 44% from beyond the arc, with 3.2 made treys per game (10th in league).

Isaiah Stewart is averaging 10.8 points, 6.2 boards and 1.5 assists.

Pacers Leaders

Per game, Pascal Siakam gets the Pacers 24.8 points, 7 rebounds and 4.9 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Pacers are getting 9.7 points, 5.1 boards and 2.6 assists per game from Jarace Walker.

The Pacers receive 7.9 points per game from Isaiah Jackson, plus 6.1 rebounds and 1 assists.

Per game, Andrew Nembhard gives the Pacers 19 points, 1.7 boards and 6.4 assists, plus 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Ben Sheppard averages 6.6 points, 4.5 boards and 2 assists. He is draining 32.2% of his shots from the floor.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.