Pacers vs. Nets NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 1

Pacers vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Monday, April 1, 2024

Monday, April 1, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: BSIN and YES

The Indiana Pacers (42-33) face the Brooklyn Nets (29-46) as double-digit, 12.5-point favorites on Monday, April 1, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and YES. The matchup has an over/under of 227 points.

Pacers vs. Nets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pacers -12.5 -112 -108 227 -110 -110 -700 +500

Pacers vs. Nets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pacers win (76.5%)

Pacers vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Pacers are 41-34-0 against the spread this season.

The Nets are 32-41-2 against the spread this year.

Pacers games have gone over the total 37 times this season.

Nets games this year have hit the over 35 times in 75 opportunities (46.7%).

Indiana has a worse record against the spread in home games (20-17-0) than it does in away games (21-17-0).

The Pacers have exceeded the total more often when playing at home, hitting the over in 21 of 37 home matchups (56.8%). In away games, they have hit the over in 16 of 38 games (42.1%).

Against the spread, Brooklyn has been better at home (19-16-2) than on the road (13-25-0).

Nets games have gone above the over/under 48.6% of the time at home (18 of 37), and 44.7% of the time away (17 of 38).

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 20.3 points, 11 assists and 4 rebounds.

Myles Turner averages 16.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists, shooting 51.7% from the field and 34.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 made treys per game.

Pascal Siakam averages 22.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

Aaron Nesmith's numbers on the season are 12.2 points, 3.8 boards and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 49.1% from the field and 43% from downtown (ninth in league), with an average of 2 made treys.

T.J. McConnell's numbers on the season are 9.6 points, 2.7 boards and 5.3 assists per contest, shooting 54.9% from the floor.

Nets Leaders

Per game, Mikal Bridges gives the Nets 20.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocks.

The Nets are receiving 12.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Nicolas Claxton.

The Nets get 21.9 points per game from Cameron Thomas, plus 3.2 rebounds and 3 assists.

Per game, Dennis Schroder provides the Nets 13.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 6.1 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Per game, Cameron Johnson gets the Nets 13.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.

