Pacers vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 19

Pacers vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 19, 2025

Wednesday, November 19, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: FDSIN and FDSSE

Two sliding teams meet when the Charlotte Hornets (4-10) visit the Indiana Pacers (1-13) on Wednesday, November 19, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET. The Hornets are 1-point favorites as they look to stop a three-game losing streak against the Pacers, losers of eight straight. The over/under for the matchup is 235.5.

Pacers vs. Hornets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hornets -1 235.5 -118 +100

Pacers vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pacers win (75%)

Pacers vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Hornets are 7-7-0 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Pacers are 5-9-0 this year.

This season, six of the Hornets' games have gone over the point total.

Pacers games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 14 opportunities (35.7%).

Charlotte has done a better job covering the spread in home games (4-3-0) than it has in road tilts (3-4-0).

In terms of over/unders, the Hornets hit the over less often when playing at home, as they've exceeded the total two times in seven opportunities this season (28.6%). On the road, they have hit the over four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).

This season, Indiana is 3-3-0 at home against the spread (.500 winning percentage). Away, it is 2-6-0 ATS (.250).

Looking at the over/under, Pacers games have gone over three of six times at home (50%), and two of eight on the road (25%).

Hornets Leaders

Miles Bridges is averaging 22.1 points, 3.9 assists and 7 rebounds.

Kon Knueppel averages 17.6 points, 6 boards and 2.7 assists.

LaMelo Ball's numbers on the season are 22 points, 6.9 boards and 9.6 assists per contest, shooting 40.5% from the field and 31.5% from downtown, with an average of 2.9 made treys.

Moussa Diabate is averaging 10.3 points, 1.1 assists and 7.9 boards.

Collin Sexton is averaging 15.5 points, 4.8 assists and 2.4 rebounds.

Pacers Leaders

Pascal Siakam is averaging 24.9 points, 7.1 boards and 4.8 assists for the Pacers.

Jarace Walker averages 10 points, 5.2 boards and 3 assists. He is also draining 29.8% of his shots from the floor and 26.4% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per contest.

Per game, Isaiah Jackson gets the Pacers 8.6 points, 6.4 boards and 1.1 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Pacers get 6.4 points per game from Ben Sheppard, plus 4.5 boards and 1.8 assists.

Andrew Nembhard averages 17.6 points, 1.7 rebounds and 6.1 assists. He is sinking 39.8% of his shots from the field and 32.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per game.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.