Pacers vs. Heat NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 7

Pacers vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 7, 2024

Sunday, April 7, 2024 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: BSIN and BSSUN

The Indiana Pacers (44-34) host the Miami Heat (43-34) after winning three home games in a row. The Pacers are favored by only 2 points in the matchup, which starts at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 7, 2024. The point total is set at 227.5 in the matchup.

Pacers vs. Heat Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pacers -2 -110 -110 227.5 -110 -110 -130 +108

Pacers vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pacers win (57.9%)

Pacers vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Pacers have put together a 43-35-0 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Heat are 36-37-4 this year.

This season, 39 of the Pacers' games have gone over the point total out of 77 chances.

Heat games this season have gone over the point total 40.3% of the time (31 out of 77 games with a set point total).

In home games, Indiana has a better record against the spread (22-17-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (21-18-0).

The Pacers have exceeded the over/under more consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 23 of 39 home matchups (59%). On the road, they have hit the over in 16 of 39 games (41%).

This year, Miami is 15-23-0 at home against the spread (.395 winning percentage). On the road, it is 21-14-4 ATS (.538).

Heat games have gone above the over/under 50% of the time at home (19 of 38), and 30.8% of the time away (12 of 39).

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton averages 20.2 points, 3.9 boards and 11 assists, shooting 47.5% from the field and 36.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 made treys per game.

Myles Turner averages 16.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists, shooting 51.8% from the floor and 35.4% from downtown, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Aaron Nesmith averages 12.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Pascal Siakam is averaging 22.2 points, 6.3 boards and 4.9 assists.

T.J. McConnell averages 9.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists, shooting 54.8% from the field.

Heat Leaders

Per game, Bam Adebayo gets the Heat 19.6 points, 10.7 boards and 4 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 1 block.

Terry Rozier's numbers on the season are 19.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. He is draining 44.1% of his shots from the field and 35.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 triples.

Jimmy Butler averages 21.1 points, 5.3 boards and 4.8 assists. He is draining 49.5% of his shots from the floor and 40.2% from beyond the arc, with 1 treys per game.

The Heat are getting 12 points, 3.8 boards and 2.5 assists per game from Jaime Jaquez.

The Heat are receiving 13.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Duncan Robinson.

