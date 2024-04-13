Pacers vs. Hawks NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 14

Pacers vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 14, 2024

Sunday, April 14, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: BSIN and BSSE

The Atlanta Hawks (36-45) are heavy underdogs (+14) as they attempt to end a five-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (46-35) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 14, 2024 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The contest airs on BSIN and BSSE. The matchup's over/under is set at 240.

Pacers vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pacers -14 -112 -108 240 -110 -110 -1000 +640

Pacers vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pacers win (77.5%)

Pacers vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Pacers have put together a record of 44-37-0 against the spread this season.

The Hawks are 29-52-0 against the spread this season.

Pacers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 42 times this season.

Hawks games this year have hit the over on 44 of 81 set point totals (54.3%).

Indiana owns a better record against the spread at home (22-18-0) than it does on the road (22-19-0).

In terms of point totals, the Pacers hit the over more consistently at home, as they've gone over the total 24 times in 40 opportunities this season (60%). In road games, they have hit the over 18 times in 41 opportunities (43.9%).

This year, Atlanta is 15-26-0 at home against the spread (.366 winning percentage). On the road, it is 14-26-0 ATS (.350).

In terms of the over/under, Hawks games have finished over more frequently at home (27 of 41, 65.9%) than on the road (17 of 40, 42.5%).

Pacers Leaders

Pascal Siakam is averaging 21.7 points, 4.4 assists and 7 rebounds.

Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 20.2 points, 4 rebounds and 10.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Myles Turner averages 16.9 points, 6.9 boards and 1.3 assists.

T.J. McConnell averages 10 points, 2.7 boards and 5.4 assists, shooting 55.6% from the floor.

Obi Toppin is averaging 10.3 points, 1.5 assists and 3.9 boards.

Hawks Leaders

Dejounte Murray averages 22.4 points for the Hawks, plus 5.4 boards and 6.4 assists.

The Hawks get 26 points per game from Trae Young, plus 2.8 boards and 10.8 assists.

Per game, Clint Capela gives the Hawks 11.5 points, 10.6 boards and 1.2 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 1.4 blocks.

Per game, Bogdan Bogdanovic gets the Hawks 16.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists, plus 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Per game, Saddiq Bey gets the Hawks 13.7 points, 6.5 boards and 1.5 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

