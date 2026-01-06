Pacers vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 6

Pacers vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 6, 2026

Tuesday, January 6, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: FDSIN, FDSOH, and Rock Entertainment Sports Network

The Indiana Pacers (6-30) are underdogs (by 6 points) to stop a six-game home losing streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (20-17) on Tuesday, January 6, 2026 at 7 p.m. ET. The point total is set at 235.5 for the matchup.

Pacers vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -6 235.5 -220 +184

Pacers vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (67.2%)

Pacers vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have covered the spread 13 times in 37 games with a set spread.

In the Pacers' 36 games this season, they have 17 wins against the spread.

Cavaliers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 17 times out of 36 chances this season.

Pacers games this season have gone over the point total 15 times in 36 opportunities (41.7%).

Against the spread, Cleveland has played worse at home, covering seven times in 22 home games, and six times in 15 road games.

The Cavaliers have eclipsed the total less consistently at home, hitting the over in eight of 22 home matchups (36.4%). In road games, they have hit the over in nine of 15 games (60%).

Indiana has been better against the spread at home (10-9-0) than away (7-10-0) this season.

Looking at the over/under, Pacers games have gone over nine of 19 times at home (47.4%), and six of 17 away (35.3%).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 29.8 points, 4.7 boards and 5.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals (ninth in league) and 0.3 blocked shots.

Evan Mobley is averaging 17.7 points, 8.9 rebounds and 4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 1.8 blocked shots (fourth in NBA).

Jaylon Tyson's numbers on the season are 13.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 50.9% from the floor and 43.9% from beyond the arc (10th in league), with an average of 1.9 made 3-pointers.

De'Andre Hunter is averaging 14.7 points, 2.1 assists and 4.3 boards.

Jarrett Allen is averaging 13.7 points, 2 assists and 7.8 boards.

Pacers Leaders

Pascal Siakam averages 23.8 points, 6.7 boards and 3.8 assists. He is also draining 48.7% of his shots from the field and 37.2% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per game.

Andrew Nembhard averages 17.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists. He is also making 43.6% of his shots from the field and 35.2% from 3-point range, with 1.8 treys per game.

Per game, Jay Huff provides the Pacers 7.8 points, 3.9 boards and 1.3 assists, plus 0.3 steals and 2.2 blocks (second in league).

The Pacers receive 9 points per game from Jarace Walker, plus 4.3 boards and 1.8 assists.

The Pacers are receiving 7.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Isaiah Jackson.

