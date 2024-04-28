Orioles vs Yankees Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 29

Odds updated as of 3:25 PM

The Baltimore Orioles versus the New York Yankees is on the MLB schedule for Monday.

Orioles vs Yankees Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (17-10) vs. New York Yankees (19-10)

Date: Monday, April 29, 2024

Monday, April 29, 2024 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN

Orioles vs Yankees Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-120) | NYY: (+102)

BAL: (-120) | NYY: (+102) Spread: BAL: +1.5 (-184) | NYY: -1.5 (+152)

BAL: +1.5 (-184) | NYY: -1.5 (+152) Total: 9 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Orioles vs Yankees Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Grayson Rodriguez (Orioles) - 3-1, 4.45 ERA vs Clarke Schmidt (Yankees) - 2-0, 3.55 ERA

The probable pitchers are Grayson Rodriguez (3-1) for the Orioles and Clarke Schmidt (2-0) for the Yankees. Rodriguez's team is 4-1-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Rodriguez's team has a record of 4-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Yankees have gone 3-2-0 ATS in Schmidt's five starts with a set spread. The Yankees were the moneyline underdog for one Schmidt start this season -- they won.

Orioles vs Yankees Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Orioles win (56.4%)

Orioles vs Yankees Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Yankees-Orioles, New York is the underdog at +102, and Baltimore is -120 playing at home.

Orioles vs Yankees Spread

The Yankees are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Orioles. The Yankees are +152 to cover, while the Orioles are -184 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Orioles vs Yankees Over/Under

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Orioles-Yankees game on April 29, with the over available at -120 and the under at -102.

Orioles vs Yankees Betting Trends

The Orioles have been chosen as favorites in 22 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (59.1%) in those games.

This season Baltimore has been victorious 13 times in 21 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Orioles have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 16 of 26 chances this season.

The Orioles are 15-11-0 against the spread in their 26 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Yankees have won six of the nine games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (66.7%).

New York has played as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer in only two games this season, which it won both.

The Yankees have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 29 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 12 of those games (12-16-1).

The Yankees have covered 44.8% of their games this season, going 13-16-0 ATS.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has 32 hits, which is best among Baltimore hitters this season, while batting .288 with 15 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .347 and a slugging percentage of .613.

Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.

Jordan Westburg is hitting .304 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and six walks. He's slugging .543 with an on-base percentage of .360.

Among qualifiers, he ranks 27th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage.

Adley Rutschman leads Baltimore in slugging percentage (.455) powered by seven extra-base hits.

Rutschman brings a nine-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is batting .356 with a double, three home runs, a walk and 10 RBI.

Ryan Mountcastle leads Baltimore in OBP (.379) this season, fueled by 29 hits.

Mountcastle enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with two home runs, a walk and three RBI.

Yankees Player Leaders

Juan Soto has totaled 35 hits with a .434 on-base percentage and a .564 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Yankees. He's batting .318.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 15th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks third and he is 11th in slugging.

Soto heads into this matchup on a six-game hitting streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .256 with two doubles, three home runs, six walks and seven RBI.

Alex Verdugo is hitting .267 with six doubles, four home runs and 15 walks. He's slugging .446 with an on-base percentage of .358.

His batting average is 68th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 44th, and he is 63rd in slugging.

Anthony Volpe has four doubles, a triple, three home runs and 13 walks while hitting .282.

Aaron Judge is batting .211 with six doubles, six home runs and 22 walks.

