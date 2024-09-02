Orioles vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 2

Odds updated as of 2:11 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Monday includes the Baltimore Orioles taking on the Chicago White Sox.

Orioles vs White Sox Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (79-59) vs. Chicago White Sox (31-107)

Date: Monday, September 2, 2024

Monday, September 2, 2024 Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

3:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: NBCS-CHI

Orioles vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-460) | CHW: (+360)

BAL: (-460) | CHW: (+360) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (-192) | CHW: +1.5 (+158)

BAL: -1.5 (-192) | CHW: +1.5 (+158) Total: 8 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Orioles vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Corbin Burnes (Orioles) - 12-7, 3.23 ERA vs Chris Flexen (White Sox) - 2-13, 5.29 ERA

The Orioles will give the ball to Corbin Burnes (12-7, 3.23 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Chris Flexen (2-13, 5.29 ERA). Burnes and his team are 15-11-0 ATS this season when he starts. Burnes' team has a record of 16-9 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The White Sox have gone 5-20-0 against the spread when Flexen starts. The White Sox have been the moneyline underdog in 25 of Flexen's starts this season, and they went 2-23 in those games.

Orioles vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Orioles win (73.1%)

Orioles vs White Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Orioles-White Sox, Baltimore is the favorite at -460, and Chicago is +360 playing on the road.

Orioles vs White Sox Spread

The Orioles are hosting the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs (-192 to cover) on the runline. Chicago is +158 to cover.

The over/under for the Orioles versus White Sox game on September 2 has been set at 8, with -108 odds on the over and -112 odds on the under.

Orioles vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Orioles have won in 59, or 60.8%, of the 97 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

These are the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given Baltimore this season, with a -460 moneyline set for this game.

The Orioles' games have gone over the total in 73 of their 130 opportunities.

The Orioles are 73-57-0 against the spread in their 130 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The White Sox have won 19.2% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (24-101).

Chicago has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +360 or longer.

The White Sox have had an over/under set by bookmakers 133 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 59 of those games (59-69-5).

The White Sox have a 53-80-0 record ATS this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson leads Baltimore in OBP (.363), slugging percentage (.527) and total hits (149) this season. He has a .276 batting average.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is 13th in slugging.

Henderson will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .143 with a walk and two RBI.

Anthony Santander has 22 doubles, two triples, 39 home runs and 44 walks. He's batting .239 and slugging .520 with an on-base percentage of .306.

His batting average is 98th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 102nd, and his slugging percentage 15th.

Santander enters this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Adley Rutschman has collected 124 base hits, an OBP of .324 and a slugging percentage of .409 this season.

Ryan O'Hearn has been key for Baltimore with 98 hits, an OBP of .340 plus a slugging percentage of .433.

White Sox Player Leaders

Andrew Vaughn has racked up a team-best slugging percentage (.387) while leading the White Sox in hits (113). He's batting .235 and with an on-base percentage of .290.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 110th in batting average, 122nd in on-base percentage and 104th in slugging percentage.

Andrew Benintendi is hitting .219 with 18 doubles, 15 home runs and 34 walks. He's slugging .378 with an on-base percentage of .281.

He is currently 127th in batting average, 130th in on-base percentage and 110th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Gavin Sheets a has .312 on-base percentage to pace the White Sox.

Nicky Lopez is hitting .235 with 12 doubles, three triples and 33 walks.

Orioles vs White Sox Head to Head

5/25/2024: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/24/2024: 6-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

6-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 5/23/2024: 8-6 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

8-6 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 8/30/2023: 10-5 CHW (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

10-5 CHW (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/29/2023: 9-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

9-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 8/28/2023: 9-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

9-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 4/15/2023: 7-6 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-6 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/14/2023: 6-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/25/2022: 4-3 BAL (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 BAL (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/24/2022: 5-3 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

