Orioles vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 6

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Baltimore Orioles and the Tampa Bay Rays.

Orioles vs Rays Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (81-60) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (69-71)

Date: Friday, September 6, 2024

Friday, September 6, 2024 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN

Orioles vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-158) | TB: (+134)

BAL: (-158) | TB: (+134) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+132) | TB: +1.5 (-160)

BAL: -1.5 (+132) | TB: +1.5 (-160) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Orioles vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dean Kremer (Orioles) - 6-9, 4.51 ERA vs Shane Baz (Rays) - 2-2, 3.49 ERA

The Orioles will give the nod to Dean Kremer (6-9) versus the Rays and Shane Baz (2-2). When Kremer starts, his team is 8-12-0 against the spread this season. Kremer's team has a record of 3-8 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Rays have gone 7-2-0 ATS in Baz's nine starts that had a set spread. The Rays have a 3-3 record in Baz's six starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Orioles vs Rays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Orioles win (57.7%)

Orioles vs Rays Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Orioles vs. Rays reveal Baltimore as the favorite (-158) and Tampa Bay as the underdog (+134) on the road.

Orioles vs Rays Spread

The Rays are at the Orioles, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rays are +132 to cover the spread, and the Orioles are -160.

Orioles vs Rays Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Orioles-Rays game on Sept. 6, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Orioles vs Rays Betting Trends

The Orioles have been victorious in 61, or 61%, of the 100 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Baltimore has a record of 26-16 when favored by -158 or more this year.

The Orioles and their opponents have hit the over in 76 of their 133 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 133 games with a line this season, the Orioles have a mark of 75-58-0 against the spread.

The Rays have a 32-39 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 45.1% of those games).

Tampa Bay has a 7-8 record (winning 46.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +134 or longer.

The Rays have played in 140 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 64 times (64-71-5).

The Rays have covered 52.9% of their games this season, going 74-66-0 against the spread.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has 154 hits and an OBP of .367 to go with a slugging percentage of .538. All three of those stats rank first among Baltimore hitters this season. He has a .280 batting average, as well.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 20th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.

Henderson has recorded at least one hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .421 with a double, two home runs, four walks and six RBI.

Anthony Santander is hitting .242 with 23 doubles, two triples, 39 home runs and 48 walks. He's slugging .519 with an on-base percentage of .312.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 97th in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage.

Santander heads into this game looking to extend his eight-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .324 with three doubles, a home run, seven walks and five RBI.

Adley Rutschman has collected 128 base hits, an OBP of .326 and a slugging percentage of .406 this season.

Rutschman has recorded at least one base hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with three walks and an RBI.

Ryan O'Hearn has 13 home runs, 53 RBI and a batting average of .268 this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has accumulated an on-base percentage of .335, a slugging percentage of .411, and has 141 hits, all club-highs for the Rays (while batting .278).

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average is 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 83rd in slugging.

Christopher Morel is batting .197 with nine doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 59 walks. He's slugging .356 with an on-base percentage of .296.

He is currently 135th in batting average, 118th in on-base percentage and 128th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Brandon Lowe has 19 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 32 walks while batting .242.

Jose Caballero is batting .230 with 23 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 23 walks.

Orioles vs Rays Head to Head

8/11/2024: 2-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/10/2024: 7-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/9/2024: 4-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/10/2024: 5-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/9/2024: 9-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

9-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/8/2024: 5-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/7/2024: 6-3 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-3 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/2/2024: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-3 TB (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/1/2024: 9-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

9-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/31/2024: 3-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

