Orioles vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 6
Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Baltimore Orioles and the Tampa Bay Rays.
Orioles vs Rays Game Info
- Baltimore Orioles (81-60) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (69-71)
- Date: Friday, September 6, 2024
- Time: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland
- Coverage: MASN
Orioles vs Rays Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: BAL: (-158) | TB: (+134)
- Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+132) | TB: +1.5 (-160)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Orioles vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Dean Kremer (Orioles) - 6-9, 4.51 ERA vs Shane Baz (Rays) - 2-2, 3.49 ERA
The Orioles will give the nod to Dean Kremer (6-9) versus the Rays and Shane Baz (2-2). When Kremer starts, his team is 8-12-0 against the spread this season. Kremer's team has a record of 3-8 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Rays have gone 7-2-0 ATS in Baz's nine starts that had a set spread. The Rays have a 3-3 record in Baz's six starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.
Orioles vs Rays Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Orioles win (57.7%)
Orioles vs Rays Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Orioles vs. Rays reveal Baltimore as the favorite (-158) and Tampa Bay as the underdog (+134) on the road.
Orioles vs Rays Spread
- The Rays are at the Orioles, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rays are +132 to cover the spread, and the Orioles are -160.
Orioles vs Rays Over/Under
- A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Orioles-Rays game on Sept. 6, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.
Orioles vs Rays Betting Trends
- The Orioles have been victorious in 61, or 61%, of the 100 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- Baltimore has a record of 26-16 when favored by -158 or more this year.
- The Orioles and their opponents have hit the over in 76 of their 133 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- In 133 games with a line this season, the Orioles have a mark of 75-58-0 against the spread.
- The Rays have a 32-39 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 45.1% of those games).
- Tampa Bay has a 7-8 record (winning 46.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +134 or longer.
- The Rays have played in 140 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 64 times (64-71-5).
- The Rays have covered 52.9% of their games this season, going 74-66-0 against the spread.
Orioles Player Leaders
- Gunnar Henderson has 154 hits and an OBP of .367 to go with a slugging percentage of .538. All three of those stats rank first among Baltimore hitters this season. He has a .280 batting average, as well.
- Among qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 20th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.
- Henderson has recorded at least one hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .421 with a double, two home runs, four walks and six RBI.
- Anthony Santander is hitting .242 with 23 doubles, two triples, 39 home runs and 48 walks. He's slugging .519 with an on-base percentage of .312.
- Among all qualifying players, he ranks 97th in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage.
- Santander heads into this game looking to extend his eight-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .324 with three doubles, a home run, seven walks and five RBI.
- Adley Rutschman has collected 128 base hits, an OBP of .326 and a slugging percentage of .406 this season.
- Rutschman has recorded at least one base hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with three walks and an RBI.
- Ryan O'Hearn has 13 home runs, 53 RBI and a batting average of .268 this season.
Rays Player Leaders
- Yandy Diaz has accumulated an on-base percentage of .335, a slugging percentage of .411, and has 141 hits, all club-highs for the Rays (while batting .278).
- Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average is 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 83rd in slugging.
- Christopher Morel is batting .197 with nine doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 59 walks. He's slugging .356 with an on-base percentage of .296.
- He is currently 135th in batting average, 118th in on-base percentage and 128th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.
- Brandon Lowe has 19 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 32 walks while batting .242.
- Jose Caballero is batting .230 with 23 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 23 walks.
Orioles vs Rays Head to Head
- 8/11/2024: 2-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 8/10/2024: 7-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 8/9/2024: 4-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 6/10/2024: 5-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 6/9/2024: 9-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 6/8/2024: 5-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 6/7/2024: 6-3 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 6/2/2024: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 6/1/2024: 9-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
- 5/31/2024: 3-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
