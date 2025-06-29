Orioles vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 29
Odds updated as of 1:13 p.m.
In MLB action on Sunday, the Baltimore Orioles play the Tampa Bay Rays.
Orioles vs Rays Game Info
- Baltimore Orioles (35-47) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (47-36)
- Date: Sunday, June 29, 2025
- Time: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland
- Coverage: MASN and FDSSUN
Orioles vs Rays Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: BAL: (-116) | TB: (-102)
- Spread: BAL: +1.5 (-192) | TB: -1.5 (+158)
- Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)
Orioles vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Dean Kremer (Orioles) - 6-7, 4.60 ERA vs Taj Bradley (Rays) - 5-5, 4.57 ERA
The probable pitchers are Dean Kremer (6-7) for the Orioles and Taj Bradley (5-5) for the Rays. Kremer's team is 6-9-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Kremer's team is 3-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Bradley starts, the Rays have gone 9-7-0 against the spread. The Rays are 5-3 in Bradley's eight starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.
Orioles vs Rays Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Rays win (55.2%)
Orioles vs Rays Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Orioles-Rays, Baltimore is the favorite at -116, and Tampa Bay is -102 playing on the road.
Orioles vs Rays Spread
- The Rays are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Orioles. The Rays are +158 to cover, while the Orioles are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Orioles vs Rays Over/Under
- Orioles versus Rays on June 29 has an over/under of 9.5 runs, with the odds on the over -102 and the under set at -120.
Orioles vs Rays Betting Trends
- The Orioles have come away with 17 wins in the 41 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- Baltimore has a record of 16-20 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -116 or more on the moneyline.
- The Orioles and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 36 of their 81 opportunities.
- The Orioles are 29-52-0 against the spread in their 81 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Rays have gone 17-16 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 51.5% of those games).
- Tampa Bay has a 15-14 record (winning 51.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.
- The Rays have played in 80 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 32 times (32-45-3).
- The Rays have collected a 41-39-0 record against the spread this season.
Orioles Player Leaders
- Ryan O'Hearn has 69 hits and an OBP of .382, both of which rank first among Baltimore hitters this season. He has a .294 batting average and a slugging percentage of .472.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 20th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 45th in slugging.
- Gunnar Henderson has hit nine homers this season while driving in 25 runs. He's batting .275 this season and slugging .439 with an on-base percentage of .348.
- Among qualifying batters, his batting average ranks him 49th, his on-base percentage 53rd, and his slugging percentage 66th.
- Jackson Holliday has collected 77 base hits, an OBP of .311 and a slugging percentage of .418 this season.
- Holliday brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .292 with a double, two home runs, two walks and five RBIs.
- Cedric Mullins has been key for Baltimore with 50 hits, an OBP of .295 plus a slugging percentage of .412.
Rays Player Leaders
- Junior Caminero is leading the Rays with 79 hits. He's batting .259 and slugging .511 with an on-base percentage of .304.
- Including all qualified hitters, he is 77th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 122nd and he is 18th in slugging.
- Yandy Diaz leads his team with a .473 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .291 with an on-base percentage of .344.
- Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 59th, and he is 42nd in slugging.
- Brandon Lowe is batting .275 with 10 doubles, 17 home runs and 21 walks.
- Jonathan Aranda leads his team with a .411 on-base percentage.
Orioles vs Rays Head to Head
- 6/28/2025: 11-3 TB (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 6/27/2025: 22-8 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 6/19/2025: 4-1 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 6/18/2025: 12-8 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 6/17/2025: 5-1 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 6/16/2025: 7-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 9/8/2024: 2-0 TB (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)
- 9/6/2024: 2-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 8/11/2024: 2-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 8/10/2024: 7-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
