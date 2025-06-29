Orioles vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 29

Odds updated as of 1:13 p.m.

In MLB action on Sunday, the Baltimore Orioles play the Tampa Bay Rays.

Orioles vs Rays Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (35-47) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (47-36)

Date: Sunday, June 29, 2025

Sunday, June 29, 2025 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and FDSSUN

Orioles vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-116) | TB: (-102)

BAL: (-116) | TB: (-102) Spread: BAL: +1.5 (-192) | TB: -1.5 (+158)

BAL: +1.5 (-192) | TB: -1.5 (+158) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Orioles vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dean Kremer (Orioles) - 6-7, 4.60 ERA vs Taj Bradley (Rays) - 5-5, 4.57 ERA

The probable pitchers are Dean Kremer (6-7) for the Orioles and Taj Bradley (5-5) for the Rays. Kremer's team is 6-9-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Kremer's team is 3-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Bradley starts, the Rays have gone 9-7-0 against the spread. The Rays are 5-3 in Bradley's eight starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Orioles vs Rays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (55.2%)

Orioles vs Rays Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Orioles-Rays, Baltimore is the favorite at -116, and Tampa Bay is -102 playing on the road.

Orioles vs Rays Spread

The Rays are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Orioles. The Rays are +158 to cover, while the Orioles are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Orioles vs Rays Over/Under

Orioles versus Rays on June 29 has an over/under of 9.5 runs, with the odds on the over -102 and the under set at -120.

Orioles vs Rays Betting Trends

The Orioles have come away with 17 wins in the 41 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Baltimore has a record of 16-20 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -116 or more on the moneyline.

The Orioles and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 36 of their 81 opportunities.

The Orioles are 29-52-0 against the spread in their 81 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rays have gone 17-16 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 51.5% of those games).

Tampa Bay has a 15-14 record (winning 51.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Rays have played in 80 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 32 times (32-45-3).

The Rays have collected a 41-39-0 record against the spread this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Ryan O'Hearn has 69 hits and an OBP of .382, both of which rank first among Baltimore hitters this season. He has a .294 batting average and a slugging percentage of .472.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 20th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 45th in slugging.

Gunnar Henderson has hit nine homers this season while driving in 25 runs. He's batting .275 this season and slugging .439 with an on-base percentage of .348.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average ranks him 49th, his on-base percentage 53rd, and his slugging percentage 66th.

Jackson Holliday has collected 77 base hits, an OBP of .311 and a slugging percentage of .418 this season.

Holliday brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .292 with a double, two home runs, two walks and five RBIs.

Cedric Mullins has been key for Baltimore with 50 hits, an OBP of .295 plus a slugging percentage of .412.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero is leading the Rays with 79 hits. He's batting .259 and slugging .511 with an on-base percentage of .304.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 77th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 122nd and he is 18th in slugging.

Yandy Diaz leads his team with a .473 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .291 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 59th, and he is 42nd in slugging.

Brandon Lowe is batting .275 with 10 doubles, 17 home runs and 21 walks.

Jonathan Aranda leads his team with a .411 on-base percentage.

Orioles vs Rays Head to Head

6/28/2025: 11-3 TB (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

11-3 TB (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/27/2025: 22-8 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

22-8 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/19/2025: 4-1 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-1 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/18/2025: 12-8 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

12-8 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/17/2025: 5-1 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-1 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/16/2025: 7-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/8/2024: 2-0 TB (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

2-0 TB (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 9/6/2024: 2-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/11/2024: 2-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/10/2024: 7-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

