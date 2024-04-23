Orioles vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 23

Odds updated as of 7:25 PM

The Baltimore Orioles versus the Los Angeles Angels is on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.

Orioles vs Angels Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (15-7) vs. Los Angeles Angels (9-14)

Date: Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Tuesday, April 23, 2024 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim -- Anaheim, California Coverage: BSW

Orioles vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-156) | LAA: (+132)

BAL: (-156) | LAA: (+132) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+104) | LAA: +1.5 (-125)

BAL: -1.5 (+104) | LAA: +1.5 (-125) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Orioles vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Grayson Rodriguez (Orioles) - 3-0, 2.63 ERA vs Griffin Canning (Angels) - 0-3, 8.05 ERA

The Orioles will look to Grayson Rodriguez (3-0) against the Angels and Griffin Canning (0-3). Rodriguez's team has covered the spread in each of the four opportunities this season. Rodriguez and his team have won each of the four games he's started as the moneyline favorite. When Canning starts, the Angels have gone 1-3-0 against the spread. The Angels were named the moneyline underdog for three Canning starts this season -- they lost every game.

Orioles vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Orioles win (58.7%)

Orioles vs Angels Moneyline

Baltimore is the favorite, -156 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +132 underdog despite being at home.

Orioles vs Angels Spread

The Orioles are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Angels. The Orioles are +104 to cover, and the Angels are -125.

Orioles vs Angels Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Orioles-Angels game on April 23, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Orioles vs Angels Betting Trends

The Orioles have won in 11, or 64.7%, of the 17 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Baltimore has a record of 5-1 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -156 or more on the moneyline.

The Orioles' games have gone over the total in 13 of their 21 opportunities.

The Orioles have an against the spread record of 14-7-0 in 21 games with a line this season.

The Angels have gone 7-12 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 36.8% of those games).

Los Angeles is 1-2 (winning just 33.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +132 or longer.

In the 23 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Angels, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 11 times (11-12-0).

The Angels have covered 52.2% of their games this season, going 12-11-0 against the spread.

Orioles Player Leaders

Jordan Westburg leads Baltimore in total hits (24) this season while batting .320 with 11 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .386 and a slugging percentage of .613.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is eighth in slugging.

Gunnar Henderson is hitting .289 with two doubles, three triples, six home runs and seven walks, while slugging .578 with an on-base percentage of .350.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 49th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage.

Henderson heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, a triple, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Colton Cowser is batting .364 with a .800 slugging percentage and 17 RBI this year.

Cowser has logged a hit or more in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .231 with two home runs, a walk and two RBI.

Ryan Mountcastle has 24 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .388.

Mountcastle has hit safely in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .421 with two doubles, two walks and two RBI.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has totaled 21 hits, a team-best for the Angels. He's batting .236 and slugging .562 with an on-base percentage of .327.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average is 113th, his on-base percentage ranks 96th, and he is 17th in slugging.

Taylor Ward's .500 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .277 with an on-base percentage of .310.

He is currently 66th in batting average, 125th in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Logan O'Hoppe has racked up a team-high .384 on-base percentage.

Luis Rengifo is batting .283 with four doubles and three walks.

Orioles vs Angels Head to Head

4/22/2024: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-2 BAL (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 3/31/2024: 4-1 LAA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-1 LAA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 3/30/2024: 13-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

13-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 3/28/2024: 11-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

11-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/6/2023: 10-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

10-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/5/2023: 5-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

5-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 9/4/2023: 6-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

6-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 5/18/2023: 6-5 LAA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-5 LAA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/17/2023: 3-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/16/2023: 7-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

