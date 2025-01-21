Oregon vs Washington Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 21

The Washington Huskies (10-8, 1-6 Big Ten) will visit the Oregon Ducks (15-3, 4-3 Big Ten) after losing three road games in a row.

Oregon vs. Washington Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 Game time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Arena: Matthew Knight Arena

Oregon vs. Washington Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Oregon win (88.9%)

To help you make an informed wager on Oregon-Washington outing (in which Oregon is a 12.5-point favorite and the over/under has been set at 147.5 points), here are a few betting insights and trends for Tuesday's game.

Oregon vs. Washington: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Oregon has put together a 9-9-0 record against the spread this season.

Washington has won eight games against the spread this year, while failing to cover seven times.

As a 12.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Washington is 1-1 against the spread compared to the 3-3 ATS record Oregon puts up as a 12.5-point favorite.

The Ducks have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered three times in 10 games when playing at home, and they've covered two times in four games on the road.

The Huskies have performed better against the spread at home (5-5-0) than on the road (1-2-0) this year.

Oregon has two wins against the spread in conference action this year.

Washington has beaten the spread three times in six Big Ten games.

Oregon vs. Washington: Moneyline Betting Stats

Oregon has been the moneyline favorite in 15 games this season and has come away with the win 12 times (80%) in those contests.

The Ducks have not lost in six games this year when favored by -1000 or better on the moneyline.

Washington has been the underdog on the moneyline six total times this season. Washington has finished 1-5 in those games.

The Huskies have played as a moneyline underdog of +640 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

Oregon has an implied victory probability of 90.9% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Oregon vs. Washington Head-to-Head Comparison

Oregon has a +149 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.3 points per game. It is putting up 78.2 points per game to rank 97th in college basketball and is giving up 69.9 per contest to rank 124th in college basketball.

Nathan Bittle's team-leading 13.9 points per game ranks 375th in the nation.

Washington has a +14 scoring differential, putting up 72.4 points per game (244th in college basketball) and allowing 71.6 (191st in college basketball).

Great Osobor is ranked 247th in college basketball with a team-high 15.1 points per game.

The Ducks win the rebound battle by 1.5 boards on average. They record 32.3 rebounds per game, which ranks 198th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 30.8 per outing.

Bittle leads the team with 7.5 rebounds per game (120th in college basketball play).

The Huskies grab 31.4 rebounds per game (251st in college basketball), compared to the 32.1 of their opponents.

Osobor's 8.6 rebounds per game lead the Huskies and rank 43rd in college basketball.

Oregon ranks 116th in college basketball by averaging 98.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 100th in college basketball, allowing 88.3 points per 100 possessions.

The Huskies' 92.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 257th in college basketball, and the 91.8 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 178th in college basketball.

