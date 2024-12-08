Oregon vs UCLA Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 8

The Oregon Ducks (9-0, 1-0 Big Ten) will attempt to build on a nine-game win streak when they host the UCLA Bruins (7-1, 1-0 Big Ten) on December 8, 2024. The Bruins have won six games in a row.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Oregon vs. UCLA Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, December 8, 2024

Sunday, December 8, 2024 Game time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Arena: Matthew Knight Arena

Oregon vs. UCLA Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Oregon win (74.9%)

Oregon is a 3.5-point favorite over UCLA on Sunday and the over/under is set at 140.5 points. Here are a few betting trends and insights if you plan to place a wager on the matchup.

Oregon vs. UCLA: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Oregon has covered six times in nine games with a spread this season.

UCLA has put together a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread last year, the Ducks played worse when played at home, covering seven times in 16 home games, and five times in 11 road games.

Against the spread last year, the Bruins had better results on the road (7-4-0) than at home (5-10-0).

Oregon vs. UCLA: Moneyline Betting Stats

Oregon has been listed as the moneyline favorite seven times this season and has come away with a win in all of those games.

The Ducks have not lost in seven games this year when favored by -164 or better on the moneyline.

UCLA has not been the moneyline underdog yet this season.

The Bruins have yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +136 or longer.

Oregon has an implied victory probability of 62.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Oregon vs. UCLA Head-to-Head Comparison

Oregon's +110 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 79.9 points per game (97th in college basketball) while allowing 67.7 per outing (98th in college basketball).

Nate Bittle is 410th in college basketball with a team-leading 13.6 points per game.

UCLA has a +201 scoring differential, topping opponents by 25.2 points per game. It is putting up 78.3 points per game, 129th in college basketball, and is giving up 53.1 per outing to rank first in college basketball.

Tyler Bilodeau's 14.1 points per game leads UCLA and ranks 350th in the country.

The Ducks pull down 33.8 rebounds per game (151st in college basketball) while allowing 31.2 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 2.6 boards per game.

Bittle averages 9.0 rebounds per game (ranking 33rd in college basketball) to lead the Ducks.

The Bruins come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 5.7 boards. They are grabbing 33.5 rebounds per game (164th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 27.8.

Bilodeau is 313th in college basketball with 6.1 rebounds per game, leading the Bruins.

Oregon averages 99.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (114th in college basketball), and allows 84.3 points per 100 possessions (61st in college basketball).

The Bruins' 101.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 83rd in college basketball, and the 68.9 points they allow per 100 possessions rank first in college basketball.

