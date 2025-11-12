Oregon vs Minnesota Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12 2025

College football's Friday schedule includes the Oregon Ducks facing the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Oregon vs Minnesota Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Oregon: (-7143) | Minnesota: (+2000)

Oregon: (-7143) | Minnesota: (+2000) Spread: Oregon: -25.5 (-105) | Minnesota: +25.5 (-115)

Oregon: -25.5 (-105) | Minnesota: +25.5 (-115) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Oregon vs Minnesota Betting Trends

Oregon has four wins in nine games against the spread this year.

Oregon has two wins ATS (2-3) as a 25.5-point or higher favorite in 2025.

This year, four of Oregon's nine games have gone over the point total.

Minnesota has won twice against the spread this season.

This season, four of Minnesota's nine games have hit the over.

Oregon vs Minnesota Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Ducks win (94.4%)

Oregon vs Minnesota Point Spread

Oregon is favored by 25.5 points versus Minnesota. Oregon is -105 to cover the spread, while Minnesota is -115.

Oregon vs Minnesota Over/Under

The over/under for Oregon-Minnesota on Nov. 14 is 44.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Oregon vs Minnesota Moneyline

Minnesota is a +2000 underdog on the moneyline, while Oregon is a -7143 favorite.

Oregon vs. Minnesota Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Oregon 38.7 13 13.8 5 52.2 9 Minnesota 23.8 101 21.6 33 45.5 9

Oregon vs. Minnesota Game Info

Game day: Friday, November 14, 2025

Friday, November 14, 2025 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Stadium: Autzen Stadium

