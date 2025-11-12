Oregon vs Minnesota Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12 2025
College football's Friday schedule includes the Oregon Ducks facing the Minnesota Golden Gophers.
Oregon vs Minnesota Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Oregon: (-7143) | Minnesota: (+2000)
- Spread: Oregon: -25.5 (-105) | Minnesota: +25.5 (-115)
- Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Oregon vs Minnesota Betting Trends
- Oregon has four wins in nine games against the spread this year.
- Oregon has two wins ATS (2-3) as a 25.5-point or higher favorite in 2025.
- This year, four of Oregon's nine games have gone over the point total.
- Minnesota has won twice against the spread this season.
- This season, four of Minnesota's nine games have hit the over.
Oregon vs Minnesota Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Ducks win (94.4%)
Oregon vs Minnesota Point Spread
Oregon is favored by 25.5 points versus Minnesota. Oregon is -105 to cover the spread, while Minnesota is -115.
Oregon vs Minnesota Over/Under
The over/under for Oregon-Minnesota on Nov. 14 is 44.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.
Oregon vs Minnesota Moneyline
Minnesota is a +2000 underdog on the moneyline, while Oregon is a -7143 favorite.
Oregon vs. Minnesota Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Oregon
|38.7
|13
|13.8
|5
|52.2
|9
|Minnesota
|23.8
|101
|21.6
|33
|45.5
|9
Oregon vs. Minnesota Game Info
- Game day: Friday, November 14, 2025
- Game time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV channel: FOX
- Location: Eugene, Oregon
- Stadium: Autzen Stadium
