Oregon vs Minnesota Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 25

The Oregon Ducks (16-3, 5-3 Big Ten) will attempt to extend an eight-game road win streak when they take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-9, 2-6 Big Ten) on January 25, 2025 at Williams Arena.

Oregon vs. Minnesota Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 25, 2025

Game time: 4:00 PM ET

TV channel: Big Ten Network

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Arena: Williams Arena

Oregon vs. Minnesota Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Oregon win (69.6%)

Before you bet on Saturday's Oregon-Minnesota spread (Oregon -4.5) or over/under (138.5 points), take a look at the betting insights and trends below.

Oregon vs. Minnesota: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Oregon has put together a 9-10-0 record against the spread this season.

Minnesota has put together a 6-13-0 record against the spread this year.

As a 4.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Minnesota is 4-4 against the spread compared to the 5-7 ATS record Oregon puts up as a 4.5-point favorite.

The Ducks have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered three times in 11 games at home, and they've covered two times in four games when playing on the road.

This season, the Golden Gophers are 4-9-0 at home against the spread (.308 winning percentage). On the road, they are 2-2-0 ATS (.500).

Oregon has posted two wins against the spread in conference play this year.

Minnesota has beaten the spread four times in eight Big Ten games.

Oregon vs. Minnesota: Moneyline Betting Stats

Oregon has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 16 games this year and has walked away with the win 13 times (81.2%) in those games.

This season, the Ducks have been victorious 10 times in 11 chances when named as a favorite of at least -184 or better on the moneyline.

Minnesota has won two of the 10 games it was the moneyline underdog this season (20%).

The Golden Gophers are 2-6 (winning just 25% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +152 or longer.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Oregon has a 64.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Oregon vs. Minnesota Head-to-Head Comparison

Oregon has a +160 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.5 points per game. It is putting up 78.4 points per game to rank 90th in college basketball and is allowing 69.9 per outing to rank 126th in college basketball.

Oregon's leading scorer, Nathan Bittle, ranks 424th in the country putting up 13.6 points per game.

Minnesota scores 69.4 points per game (301st in college basketball) and gives up 68.7 (99th in college basketball) for a +13 scoring differential overall.

Dawson Garcia's 19.1 points per game paces Minnesota and ranks 28th in the country.

The Ducks rank 181st in the country at 32.4 rebounds per game. That's 2.1 more than the 30.3 their opponents average.

Bittle's 7.7 rebounds per game lead the Ducks and rank 99th in college basketball play.

The Golden Gophers pull down 31.3 rebounds per game (253rd in college basketball), compared to the 31.5 of their opponents.

Garcia paces the Golden Gophers with 7.5 rebounds per game (116th in college basketball).

Oregon ranks 102nd in college basketball by averaging 99.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 100th in college basketball, allowing 88.7 points per 100 possessions.

The Golden Gophers rank 229th in college basketball with 93.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 201st defensively with 92.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

