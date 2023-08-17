2023 Oregon State Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:59 AM

With a record of 5-1 in 2023, the Oregon State Beavers are the No. 15 team in the nation. Below, you can see their full schedule and results.

Oregon State 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ San Jose State September 3 W 42-17 Beavers (-14.5) 55.5 2 UC Davis September 9 W 55-7 - - 3 San Diego State September 16 W 26-9 Beavers (-24.5) 48.5 4 @ Washington State September 23 L 38-35 Beavers (-3) 57.5 5 Utah September 29 W 21-7 Beavers (-3.5) 43.5 6 @ Cal October 7 W 52-40 Beavers (-7.5) 51.5 7 UCLA October 14 - Beavers (-3.5) 54.5 View Full Table

Oregon State Last Game

The Beavers go into their next matchup after winning 52-40 over the California Golden Bears in their last outing on October 7. Against the Golden Bears, D.J. Uiagalelei led the Beavers with 275 yards on 19-of-25 passing (76.0%) for five TDs and no interceptions. Damien Martinez toted the rock 17 times for 89 yards (5.2 yards per carry) with one touchdown on the ground. He added one reception for 16 yards. Anthony Gould led the receiving charge against the Golden Bears, hauling in seven passes for 117 yards.

Oregon State Betting Insights

Oregon State has gone 4-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 80% of those games).

