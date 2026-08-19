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Omarion Hampton 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Omarion Hampton 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Omarion Hampton is the eighth-most popular running back (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2026 season, after picking up 103.7 fantasy points a year ago (37th among all NFL RBs). For lots more stats and projections on the Los Angeles Chargers player, scroll down.

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Omarion Hampton Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Hampton's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points76.216841
2026 Projected Fantasy Points166.45418

Omarion Hampton 2025 Game-by-Game

Hampton accumulated 22.5 fantasy points -- 12 carries, 128 yards, 1 TD; 5 receptions, 37 yards -- in Week 4 against the New York Giants, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1Chiefs6.11548022061
Week 2@Raiders2.5824021025
Week 3Broncos18.919701760129
Week 4@Giants22.5121281550165
Week 5Commanders7.01244066070
Week 14Eagles12.71356022167
Week 15@Chiefs6.51561011065

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Omarion Hampton vs. Other Chargers Rushers

The Chargers, who ranked 20th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 55.0% of the time while running the ball 45.0% of the time. Here's a glance at how Hampton's 2025 rushing stats stack up against his Los Angeles Chargers teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Omarion Hampton1245454224.4
Kimani Vidal1556433254.1
Justin Herbert834982126.0
Keaton Mitchell593411115.8

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Want more data and analysis on Omarion Hampton? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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