Omarion Hampton 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Omarion Hampton is the eighth-most popular running back (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2026 season, after picking up 103.7 fantasy points a year ago (37th among all NFL RBs). For lots more stats and projections on the Los Angeles Chargers player, scroll down.

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Omarion Hampton Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Hampton's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 76.2 168 41 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 166.4 54 18

Omarion Hampton 2025 Game-by-Game

Hampton accumulated 22.5 fantasy points -- 12 carries, 128 yards, 1 TD; 5 receptions, 37 yards -- in Week 4 against the New York Giants, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 Chiefs 6.1 15 48 0 2 2 0 61 Week 2 @Raiders 2.5 8 24 0 2 1 0 25 Week 3 Broncos 18.9 19 70 1 7 6 0 129 Week 4 @Giants 22.5 12 128 1 5 5 0 165 Week 5 Commanders 7.0 12 44 0 6 6 0 70 Week 14 Eagles 12.7 13 56 0 2 2 1 67 Week 15 @Chiefs 6.5 15 61 0 1 1 0 65 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Omarion Hampton vs. Other Chargers Rushers

The Chargers, who ranked 20th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 55.0% of the time while running the ball 45.0% of the time. Here's a glance at how Hampton's 2025 rushing stats stack up against his Los Angeles Chargers teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Omarion Hampton 124 545 4 22 4.4 Kimani Vidal 155 643 3 25 4.1 Justin Herbert 83 498 2 12 6.0 Keaton Mitchell 59 341 1 11 5.8

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