Omarion Hampton 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Omarion Hampton is the eighth-most popular running back (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2026 season, after picking up 103.7 fantasy points a year ago (37th among all NFL RBs). For lots more stats and projections on the Los Angeles Chargers player, scroll down.
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Omarion Hampton Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Hampton's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|76.2
|168
|41
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|166.4
|54
|18
Omarion Hampton 2025 Game-by-Game
Hampton accumulated 22.5 fantasy points -- 12 carries, 128 yards, 1 TD; 5 receptions, 37 yards -- in Week 4 against the New York Giants, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|Chiefs
|6.1
|15
|48
|0
|2
|2
|0
|61
|Week 2
|@Raiders
|2.5
|8
|24
|0
|2
|1
|0
|25
|Week 3
|Broncos
|18.9
|19
|70
|1
|7
|6
|0
|129
|Week 4
|@Giants
|22.5
|12
|128
|1
|5
|5
|0
|165
|Week 5
|Commanders
|7.0
|12
|44
|0
|6
|6
|0
|70
|Week 14
|Eagles
|12.7
|13
|56
|0
|2
|2
|1
|67
|Week 15
|@Chiefs
|6.5
|15
|61
|0
|1
|1
|0
|65
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Omarion Hampton vs. Other Chargers Rushers
The Chargers, who ranked 20th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 55.0% of the time while running the ball 45.0% of the time. Here's a glance at how Hampton's 2025 rushing stats stack up against his Los Angeles Chargers teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Omarion Hampton
|124
|545
|4
|22
|4.4
|Kimani Vidal
|155
|643
|3
|25
|4.1
|Justin Herbert
|83
|498
|2
|12
|6.0
|Keaton Mitchell
|59
|341
|1
|11
|5.8
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