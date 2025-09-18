Ole Miss vs Tulane Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 4 2025
College football's Saturday slate includes the Ole Miss Rebels facing the Tulane Green Wave.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.
Ole Miss vs Tulane Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Ole Miss: (-429) | Tulane: (+330)
- Spread: Ole Miss: -12.5 (-110) | Tulane: +12.5 (-110)
- Total: 61.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Ole Miss vs Tulane Betting Trends
- Ole Miss has posted two wins against the spread this year.
- Ole Miss has covered every time (1-0) as a 12.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- Ole Miss and its opponent have not failed to hit the over in any game this season.
- Tulane has won twice against the spread this season.
- Tulane has played two games (out of three) which finished over the total this season.
Ole Miss vs Tulane Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rebels win (81%)
Ole Miss vs Tulane Point Spread
Ole Miss is favored by 12.5 points (-110 to cover) in this matchup. Tulane, the underdog, is -110.
Ole Miss vs Tulane Over/Under
The over/under for the Ole Miss versus Tulane matchup on Sept. 20 has been set at 61.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.
Ole Miss vs Tulane Moneyline
The Ole Miss vs Tulane moneyline has Ole Miss as a -429 favorite, while Tulane is a +330 underdog.
Ole Miss vs. Tulane Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Ole Miss
|44.7
|14
|21.7
|75
|57.2
|3
|Tulane
|30.0
|66
|20.3
|67
|49.8
|3
Ole Miss vs. Tulane Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, September 20, 2025
- Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Location: Oxford, Mississippi
- Stadium: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
