Ole Miss vs Tulane Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 4 2025

College football's Saturday slate includes the Ole Miss Rebels facing the Tulane Green Wave.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Ole Miss vs Tulane Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Ole Miss: (-429) | Tulane: (+330)

Ole Miss: (-429) | Tulane: (+330) Spread: Ole Miss: -12.5 (-110) | Tulane: +12.5 (-110)

Ole Miss: -12.5 (-110) | Tulane: +12.5 (-110) Total: 61.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Ole Miss vs Tulane Betting Trends

Ole Miss has posted two wins against the spread this year.

Ole Miss has covered every time (1-0) as a 12.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Ole Miss and its opponent have not failed to hit the over in any game this season.

Tulane has won twice against the spread this season.

Tulane has played two games (out of three) which finished over the total this season.

Ole Miss vs Tulane Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rebels win (81%)

Ole Miss vs Tulane Point Spread

Ole Miss is favored by 12.5 points (-110 to cover) in this matchup. Tulane, the underdog, is -110.

Ole Miss vs Tulane Over/Under

The over/under for the Ole Miss versus Tulane matchup on Sept. 20 has been set at 61.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Ole Miss vs Tulane Moneyline

The Ole Miss vs Tulane moneyline has Ole Miss as a -429 favorite, while Tulane is a +330 underdog.

Ole Miss vs. Tulane Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Ole Miss 44.7 14 21.7 75 57.2 3 Tulane 30.0 66 20.3 67 49.8 3

Ole Miss vs. Tulane Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Saturday, September 20, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Stadium: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Ole Miss vs. Tulane analysis on FanDuel Research.