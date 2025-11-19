Old Dominion vs Georgia Southern Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025

The Old Dominion Monarchs will face the Georgia Southern Eagles in college football action on Saturday.

Old Dominion vs Georgia Southern Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Old Dominion: (-461) | Georgia Southern: (+360)

Old Dominion: (-461) | Georgia Southern: (+360) Spread: Old Dominion: -12.5 (-105) | Georgia Southern: +12.5 (-115)

Old Dominion: -12.5 (-105) | Georgia Southern: +12.5 (-115) Total: 62.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Old Dominion vs Georgia Southern Betting Trends

Old Dominion has six wins in 10 games against the spread this year.

For the season, Old Dominion is 3-3 as 12.5-point or better favorites.

Out of 10 Old Dominion games so far this year, five have hit the over.

Against the spread, Georgia Southern is 6-4-0 this year.

Georgia Southern doesn't have a win ATS (0-2) as a 12.5-point underdog or greater this season.

Georgia Southern has played 10 games this year, and seven of them have gone over the total.

Old Dominion vs Georgia Southern Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Monarchs win (89.3%)

Old Dominion vs Georgia Southern Point Spread

Old Dominion is favored by 12.5 points versus Georgia Southern. Old Dominion is -105 to cover the spread, while Georgia Southern is -115.

Old Dominion vs Georgia Southern Over/Under

Old Dominion versus Georgia Southern on Nov. 22 has an over/under of 62.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Old Dominion vs Georgia Southern Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Old Dominion-Georgia Southern, Old Dominion is the favorite at -461, and Georgia Southern is +360.

Old Dominion vs. Georgia Southern Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Old Dominion 32.0 42 21.1 35 53.8 10 Georgia Southern 30.0 56 34.6 128 58.0 10

Old Dominion vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 22, 2025

Saturday, November 22, 2025 Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Statesboro, Georgia

Statesboro, Georgia Stadium: Allen E. Paulson Stadium

