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Olamide Zaccheaus 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Olamide Zaccheaus 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus could be a fantasy option for you this coming year -- scroll down for stats and fantasy projections.

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Olamide Zaccheaus Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Zaccheaus' fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points42.525178
2026 Projected Fantasy Points55.918675

Olamide Zaccheaus 2025 Game-by-Game

In Week 9 versus the Cincinnati Bengals, Zaccheaus posted a season-high 11.8 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: six receptions, 58 yards and one touchdown. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Vikings4.274420
Week 2@Lions2.152120
Week 3Cowboys3.643240
Week 4@Raiders4.165410
Week 6@Commanders2.862240
Week 7Saints0.93290
Week 8@Ravens3.377330

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Olamide Zaccheaus vs. Other Falcons Receivers

The Falcons, who ranked 24th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 53.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 46.7% of the time. Here's a glance at how Zaccheaus' 2025 receiving figures stack up against his Atlanta Falcons teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Olamide Zaccheaus6539313212
Kyle Pitts11888928511
Drake London11268919713
Bijan Robinson10379820412

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Want more data and analysis on Olamide Zaccheaus? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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