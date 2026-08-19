Olamide Zaccheaus 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus could be a fantasy option for you this coming year -- scroll down for stats and fantasy projections.
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Olamide Zaccheaus Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Zaccheaus' fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|42.5
|251
|78
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|55.9
|186
|75
Olamide Zaccheaus 2025 Game-by-Game
In Week 9 versus the Cincinnati Bengals, Zaccheaus posted a season-high 11.8 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: six receptions, 58 yards and one touchdown. View the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|Vikings
|4.2
|7
|4
|42
|0
|Week 2
|@Lions
|2.1
|5
|2
|12
|0
|Week 3
|Cowboys
|3.6
|4
|3
|24
|0
|Week 4
|@Raiders
|4.1
|6
|5
|41
|0
|Week 6
|@Commanders
|2.8
|6
|2
|24
|0
|Week 7
|Saints
|0.9
|3
|2
|9
|0
|Week 8
|@Ravens
|3.3
|7
|7
|33
|0
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Olamide Zaccheaus vs. Other Falcons Receivers
The Falcons, who ranked 24th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 53.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 46.7% of the time. Here's a glance at how Zaccheaus' 2025 receiving figures stack up against his Atlanta Falcons teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|65
|39
|313
|2
|12
|Kyle Pitts
|118
|88
|928
|5
|11
|Drake London
|112
|68
|919
|7
|13
|Bijan Robinson
|103
|79
|820
|4
|12
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