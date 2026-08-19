Olamide Zaccheaus 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus could be a fantasy option for you this coming year -- scroll down for stats and fantasy projections.

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Olamide Zaccheaus Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Zaccheaus' fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 42.5 251 78 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 55.9 186 75

Olamide Zaccheaus 2025 Game-by-Game

In Week 9 versus the Cincinnati Bengals, Zaccheaus posted a season-high 11.8 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: six receptions, 58 yards and one touchdown. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Vikings 4.2 7 4 42 0 Week 2 @Lions 2.1 5 2 12 0 Week 3 Cowboys 3.6 4 3 24 0 Week 4 @Raiders 4.1 6 5 41 0 Week 6 @Commanders 2.8 6 2 24 0 Week 7 Saints 0.9 3 2 9 0 Week 8 @Ravens 3.3 7 7 33 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Olamide Zaccheaus vs. Other Falcons Receivers

The Falcons, who ranked 24th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 53.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 46.7% of the time. Here's a glance at how Zaccheaus' 2025 receiving figures stack up against his Atlanta Falcons teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Olamide Zaccheaus 65 39 313 2 12 Kyle Pitts 118 88 928 5 11 Drake London 112 68 919 7 13 Bijan Robinson 103 79 820 4 12

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