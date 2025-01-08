Oklahoma vs Texas A&M Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 8

The Texas A&M Aggies (12-2, 1-0 SEC) aim to continue an eight-game winning streak when they visit the Oklahoma Sooners (13-1, 0-1 SEC) on January 8, 2025 at Lloyd Noble Center. The matchup airs on SEC Network.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, January 8, 2025

Wednesday, January 8, 2025 Game time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Arena: Lloyd Noble Center

Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Oklahoma win (63.6%)

Before making a bet on Wednesday's Oklahoma-Texas A&M spread (Oklahoma -1.5) or total (147.5 points), take a look at the betting insights and trends below.

Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Oklahoma has compiled a 7-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

Texas A&M has put together a 9-5-0 record against the spread this year.

Oklahoma covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 40% of the time. That's less often than Texas A&M covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (100%).

The Sooners had a better record against the spread when playing at home (9-9-0) than they did in road games (3-6-0) last season.

In 2023-24 against the spread, the Aggies had a lower winning percentage at home (.333, 5-10-0 record) than on the road (.500, 6-6-0).

Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M: Moneyline Betting Stats

Oklahoma has been listed as the moneyline favorite eight times this season and has come away with a win in all of those games.

The Sooners have been a -125 moneyline favorite on eight occasions this season and won every game.

Texas A&M has been the moneyline underdog just two other times so far this season, and it won both games.

The Aggies have played as a moneyline underdog of +104 or longer in only two games this season, which they won both.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Oklahoma has a 55.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M Head-to-Head Comparison

Oklahoma has a +174 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.4 points per game. It is putting up 82.8 points per game to rank 39th in college basketball and is allowing 70.4 per outing to rank 156th in college basketball.

Oklahoma's leading scorer, Jeremiah Fears, is 71st in the nation putting up 17.9 points per game.

Texas A&M's +196 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 76.4 points per game (153rd in college basketball) while allowing 62.4 per contest (16th in college basketball).

Wade Taylor IV's team-leading 15.7 points per game rank him 200th in the nation.

The Sooners grab 30.3 rebounds per game (301st in college basketball) compared to the 30.4 of their opponents.

Sam Godwin is 218th in college basketball play with 6.6 rebounds per game to lead the Sooners.

The 38.9 rebounds per game the Aggies accumulate rank eighth in the nation, 12.3 more than the 26.6 their opponents pull down.

Solomon Washington's 6.3 rebounds per game lead the Aggies and rank 270th in the nation.

Oklahoma's 105.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 32nd in college basketball, and the 89.5 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 147th in college basketball.

The Aggies score 96.6 points per 100 possessions (170th in college basketball), while conceding 78.9 points per 100 possessions (fifth in college basketball).

