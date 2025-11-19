Oklahoma vs Missouri Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Missouri Tigers.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Oklahoma vs Missouri Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Oklahoma: (-295) | Missouri: (+240)

Oklahoma: (-295) | Missouri: (+240) Spread: Oklahoma: -7.5 (-106) | Missouri: +7.5 (-114)

Oklahoma: -7.5 (-106) | Missouri: +7.5 (-114) Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Oklahoma vs Missouri Betting Trends

Oklahoma's record against the spread is 6-4-0.

Oklahoma owns one win ATS (1-2) as a 7.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Two of 10 Oklahoma games have hit the over this year.

Missouri has covered the spread six times in 10 games.

There have been six Missouri games (out of 10) that hit the over this season.

Oklahoma vs Missouri Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Sooners win (76.1%)

Oklahoma vs Missouri Point Spread

Missouri is the underdog by 7.5 points against Oklahoma. Missouri is -106 to cover the spread, and Oklahoma is -114.

Oklahoma vs Missouri Over/Under

A total of 42.5 points has been set for the Oklahoma-Missouri game on Nov. 22, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Oklahoma vs Missouri Moneyline

Missouri is the underdog, +240 on the moneyline, while Oklahoma is a -295 favorite.

Oklahoma vs. Missouri Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Oklahoma 28.3 64 14.8 8 49.7 10 Missouri 34.9 23 19.9 25 50.4 10

Oklahoma vs. Missouri Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 22, 2025

Saturday, November 22, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Location: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Stadium: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

