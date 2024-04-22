Oklahoma City Thunder NBA Playoff Schedule 2024 (Times, Dates, and TV Channel)

The Oklahoma City Thunder are in the NBA postseason!

The Thunder secured the 1 seed in the Western Conference partially thanks to an outstanding season by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who averaged 30.1 points per game.

Here's what to know about the Thunder's 2024 playoff contention and how to follow along.

What Seed Are the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2024 NBA Playoffs?

The Oklahoma City Thunder ended the 2023-24 regular season with a 57-25 record, which was good enough to finish as the 1 seed in the Western Conference. As is tradition, the 1 seed faces the 8 seed in the first round of the playoffs.

Who Are the Oklahoma City Thunder Playing in the 2024 Playoffs?

As the 1 seed, the Thunder play the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. This will be a typical best-of-seven series that follows the 2-2-1-1-1 format. That means the better seed (Thunder) will host Games 1 and 2, plus Games 5 and 7 if those are necessary. The worse seed (Pelicans) hosts Games 3 and 4, plus Game 6 if that is necessary.

Looking ahead, if the Thunder win this series and advance, they would face either the Los Angeles Clippers or the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference semifinals, as the NBA playoff matchups do not re-seed in each round.

NBA Playoffs Bracket

Oklahoma City Thunder First Round Playoffs Schedule 2024

The Thunder won the first game of the series, 94-92, in a close battle against the Pelicans. Here is the schedule for the remainder of the series.

Date Opponent Time How to Watch April 24 vs New Orleans 9:30 PM TNT April 27 @ New Orleans 3:30 PM TNT April 29 @ New Orleans TBD May 1 vs New Orleans TBD May 3 @ New Orleans TBD May 5 vs New Orleans TBD

NBA Championship Odds

Here are the odds that each playoff team will win the NBA Championship, according to FanDuel Sportsbook as of 11:00am ET on April 22nd:

NBA Championship 2023-24 FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Boston Celtics +120 Denver Nuggets +290 Oklahoma City Thunder +1300 Los Angeles Clippers +1400 Milwaukee Bucks +1600 Minnesota Timberwolves +1800 New York Knicks +1800 View Full Table

