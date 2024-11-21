Oilers vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 21

The NHL's Thursday slate includes the Edmonton Oilers facing the Minnesota Wild.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oilers vs Wild Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (10-8-2) vs. Minnesota Wild (12-3-3)

Date: Thursday, November 21, 2024

Thursday, November 21, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Wild Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-156) Wild (+130) 5.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Wild Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Oilers win (59.2%)

Oilers vs Wild Puck Line

The Wild are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-194 to cover). And Edmonton, the favorite, is +156.

Oilers vs Wild Over/Under

The over/under for Oilers-Wild on November 21 is 5.5. The over is -140, and the under is +114.

Oilers vs Wild Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Oilers vs. Wild reveal Edmonton as the favorite (-156) and Minnesota as the underdog (+130) on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!