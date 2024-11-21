menu item
NHL

Oilers vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 21

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Oilers vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 21

The NHL's Thursday slate includes the Edmonton Oilers facing the Minnesota Wild.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oilers vs Wild Game Info

  • Edmonton Oilers (10-8-2) vs. Minnesota Wild (12-3-3)
  • Date: Thursday, November 21, 2024
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Wild Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Oilers (-156)Wild (+130)5.5Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Wild Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Oilers win (59.2%)

Oilers vs Wild Puck Line

  • The Wild are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-194 to cover). And Edmonton, the favorite, is +156.

Oilers vs Wild Over/Under

  • The over/under for Oilers-Wild on November 21 is 5.5. The over is -140, and the under is +114.

Oilers vs Wild Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Oilers vs. Wild reveal Edmonton as the favorite (-156) and Minnesota as the underdog (+130) on the road.

