Oilers vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 15

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Wednesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Minnesota Wild.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oilers vs Wild Game Info

  • Edmonton Oilers (27-13-3) vs. Minnesota Wild (27-13-4)
  • Date: Wednesday, January 15, 2025
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Xcel Energy Center -- Saint Paul, Minnesota
  • Coverage: TNT

Oilers vs Wild Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Oilers (-172)Wild (+142)5.5Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Wild Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Oilers win (56.2%)

Oilers vs Wild Puck Line

  • The Wild are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Oilers. The Wild are -178 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +144.

Oilers vs Wild Over/Under

  • Oilers versus Wild on January 15 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -130 and the under +106.

Oilers vs Wild Moneyline

  • Minnesota is the underdog, +142 on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a -172 favorite despite being on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

