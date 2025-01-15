Oilers vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 15

Wednesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Minnesota Wild.

Oilers vs Wild Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (27-13-3) vs. Minnesota Wild (27-13-4)

Date: Wednesday, January 15, 2025

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: Xcel Energy Center -- Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center -- Saint Paul, Minnesota Coverage: TNT

Oilers vs Wild Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-172) Wild (+142) 5.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Wild Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Oilers win (56.2%)

Oilers vs Wild Puck Line

The Wild are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Oilers. The Wild are -178 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +144.

Oilers vs Wild Over/Under

Oilers versus Wild on January 15 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -130 and the under +106.

Oilers vs Wild Moneyline

Minnesota is the underdog, +142 on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a -172 favorite despite being on the road.

