NHL
Oilers vs Stars Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 8
On Saturday in the NHL, the Edmonton Oilers are up against the Dallas Stars.
Oilers vs Stars Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (36-22-4) vs. Dallas Stars (41-19-2)
- Date: Saturday, March 8, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Oilers vs Stars Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-115)
|Stars (-104)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Stars Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (59%)
Oilers vs Stars Puck Line
- The Stars are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Stars are -245 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +198.
Oilers vs Stars Over/Under
- Oilers versus Stars on March 8 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -106 and the under -114.
Oilers vs Stars Moneyline
- Edmonton is the favorite, -115 on the moneyline, while Dallas is a -104 underdog on the road.