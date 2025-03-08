FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Oilers vs Stars Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 8

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

On Saturday in the NHL, the Edmonton Oilers are up against the Dallas Stars.

Oilers vs Stars Game Info

  • Edmonton Oilers (36-22-4) vs. Dallas Stars (41-19-2)
  • Date: Saturday, March 8, 2025
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Stars Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Oilers (-115)Stars (-104)6.5Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Stars Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Stars win (59%)

Oilers vs Stars Puck Line

  • The Stars are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Stars are -245 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +198.

Oilers vs Stars Over/Under

  • Oilers versus Stars on March 8 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -106 and the under -114.

Oilers vs Stars Moneyline

  • Edmonton is the favorite, -115 on the moneyline, while Dallas is a -104 underdog on the road.

