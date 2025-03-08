Oilers vs Stars Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 8

On Saturday in the NHL, the Edmonton Oilers are up against the Dallas Stars.

Oilers vs Stars Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (36-22-4) vs. Dallas Stars (41-19-2)

Date: Saturday, March 8, 2025

Saturday, March 8, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Stars Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-115) Stars (-104) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Stars Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Stars win (59%)

Oilers vs Stars Puck Line

The Stars are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Stars are -245 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +198.

Oilers vs Stars Over/Under

Oilers versus Stars on March 8 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -106 and the under -114.

Oilers vs Stars Moneyline

Edmonton is the favorite, -115 on the moneyline, while Dallas is a -104 underdog on the road.

