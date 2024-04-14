Oilers vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 15
Data Skrive
The Edmonton Oilers will face the San Jose Sharks in NHL action on Monday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Oilers vs Sharks Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (48-25-6) vs. San Jose Sharks (19-52-9)
- Date: Monday, April 15, 2024
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
Oilers vs Sharks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Oilers (-526)
|Sharks (+385)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Oilers win (70.7%)
Oilers vs Sharks Spread
- The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals against the Sharks. The Oilers are -182 to cover the spread, while the Sharks are +150.
Oilers vs Sharks Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Oilers-Sharks game on April 15, with the over available at +106 and the under at -130.
Oilers vs Sharks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Oilers-Sharks, Edmonton is the favorite at -526, and San Jose is +385 playing on the road.