Oilers vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 15

The Edmonton Oilers will face the San Jose Sharks in NHL action on Monday.

Oilers vs Sharks Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (48-25-6) vs. San Jose Sharks (19-52-9)

Date: Monday, April 15, 2024

Monday, April 15, 2024 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

Oilers vs Sharks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Oilers (-526) Sharks (+385) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Oilers win (70.7%)

Oilers vs Sharks Spread

The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals against the Sharks. The Oilers are -182 to cover the spread, while the Sharks are +150.

Oilers vs Sharks Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Oilers-Sharks game on April 15, with the over available at +106 and the under at -130.

Oilers vs Sharks Moneyline