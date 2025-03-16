NHL
Oilers vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 16
The Sunday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the New York Rangers.
Oilers vs Rangers Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (38-24-4) vs. New York Rangers (33-28-6)
- Date: Sunday, March 16, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Oilers vs Rangers Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-152)
|Rangers (+126)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Rangers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Oilers win (51.9%)
Oilers vs Rangers Puck Line
- The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Rangers. The Oilers are +164 to cover the spread, while the Rangers are -205.
Oilers vs Rangers Over/Under
- The Oilers-Rangers game on March 16 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -104 and the under is -118.
Oilers vs Rangers Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Rangers-Oilers, New York is the underdog at +126, and Edmonton is -152 playing on the road.