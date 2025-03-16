Oilers vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 16

The Sunday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the New York Rangers.

Oilers vs Rangers Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (38-24-4) vs. New York Rangers (33-28-6)

Date: Sunday, March 16, 2025

Sunday, March 16, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Rangers Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-152) Rangers (+126) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Oilers win (51.9%)

Oilers vs Rangers Puck Line

The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Rangers. The Oilers are +164 to cover the spread, while the Rangers are -205.

Oilers vs Rangers Over/Under

The Oilers-Rangers game on March 16 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -104 and the under is -118.

Oilers vs Rangers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rangers-Oilers, New York is the underdog at +126, and Edmonton is -152 playing on the road.

