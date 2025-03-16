FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Oilers vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 16

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Oilers vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 16

The Sunday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the New York Rangers.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oilers vs Rangers Game Info

  • Edmonton Oilers (38-24-4) vs. New York Rangers (33-28-6)
  • Date: Sunday, March 16, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Rangers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Oilers (-152)Rangers (+126)6.5Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Oilers win (51.9%)

Oilers vs Rangers Puck Line

  • The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Rangers. The Oilers are +164 to cover the spread, while the Rangers are -205.

Oilers vs Rangers Over/Under

  • The Oilers-Rangers game on March 16 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -104 and the under is -118.

Oilers vs Rangers Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Rangers-Oilers, New York is the underdog at +126, and Edmonton is -152 playing on the road.

